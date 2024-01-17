An honest job description for a children’s minister

God loves the senior ministers whose portraits are on the wall in the church parlor, but God knows the real saints are the ones who care for children.

For almost 20 years, Julia Rassmann has been a big fun, big patience, and big dreams children’s minister at Plymouth Church in Brooklyn. She solves problems I don’t know we have in ways I do not understand.

When she recently decided to leave, we offered everything we could think of to get her to stay — Disney+, unlimited Goldfish, and a coffee cup that says, “Pray for me. I’m having a children’s lock-in” — but she wants to see what adequate sleep is like, so we are looking for a replacement for someone who is irreplaceable.

We have posted a job description that is full of boring stuff: “The Director of Ministry to Families and Children is responsible for the development, implementation, and coordination of programs and ministries to welcome, support, and disciple the families and children of Plymouth Church and the community.”

We use each of these phrases multiple times: “comprehensive, integrated strategy,” “design, implement, and coordinate,” and “recruit, schedule, and develop.”

We might be better off explaining the kind of children’s minister we do not need.

We do not want a children’s minister who:

Leads children’s sermons meant to impress adults with the children’s minister’s cleverness

Talks about Barbie in a peculiar attempt to be relevant

Thinks Truth or Dare is a fine game for children

Gets frustrated with parents who think their children should never be more than 6 feet away

Assumes parents will pick up their children on time

Insists on telling the wrong Bible stories (Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, for instance, is not meant for 5-year-olds)

Needs a recipe for s’mores

We could list the actual responsibilities, although it might look odd on an official job description.

Our children’s minister needs to:

Note vacation Bible school on the calendar with an exclamation point!

Oversee the purchase and distribution of snacks to which no one is allergic

Label leftover pizza in the church fridge, “Please eat this”

Take many, many photos

Recognize the value of children’s art

Appreciate a good bulletin board

Order glitter in bulk

Know which art supplies are washing machine safe

Repair angel and sheep costumes

Hide eggs that 3-year-olds can find

Do a passable Elmo imitation

Know the difference between Bluey and Blue’s Clues

Argue both sides of the Veggie Tales debate

Know which Taylor Swift songs can be sung in church

Remind us that God invented fun

Love playgrounds

Attend soccer games, gymnastics meets and dance recitals

Keep up with birthdays

Come early and stay late

Greet children by the correct names, even the twins

Oversee restroom returns

Maintain a stack of medical release forms

Recruit volunteers who do not know they want to volunteer

Express appreciation to volunteers who want more appreciation

Make friends with parents who own SUVs

Take children to food pantries, clothes closets and soup kitchens

Make the church a safe place

Tell those who should not be around children they are needed elsewhere

Clean up messes that never should have happened

Listen to children

Ask questions

Encourage questions — even the ones adults cannot answer

Understand what children are dealing with

Help them make sense of life

Teach them to be friends

Include families that are on the fringe

Pray for children and their parents

Lead parents to fulfill their calling as parents

Introduce 7 and 70-year-olds who should be friends

Explain to the staff that children deserve our best

Preach children’s sermons that are meant for children

Push the minister of music to sing child-friendly songs

Push the senior minister to speak to children’s needs

Celebrate the joy of God’s goodness

Make kindness look cool

Teach the church to love children in a world that says “look out for yourself”

Churches need good children’s ministers because churches that love children are better churches. If we posted an honest job description for our children’s minister position, I wonder if anyone would send a resume to [email protected].

Brett Younger serves as senior minister at Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, N.Y.