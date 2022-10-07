With court’s blessing, Texas pastor touches, prays over inmate as he is executed

The Texas Baptist pastor who found himself at the center of a Supreme Court case on religious liberty for Death Row inmates was able to fulfill that inmate’s wishes as he was put to death by the State of Texas Oct. 5.

Dana Moore, pastor of Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, placed his right hand on John Henry Ramirez’s chest and held it there for the duration of the execution, according to an Associated Press report.

AP said with his back to witnesses, Moore offered a brief prayer: “Look upon John with your grace. Grant him peace. Grant all of us peace.” As Moore’s prayer ended, Ramirez responded: “Amen.”

Ramirez’s desire to have the pastor beside him in the death chamber had been denied by Texas prison officials, but his appeal eventually made it to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court ruled in March that an inmate should be allowed to have his pastor accompany him into the execution chamber, lay hands on him and pray audibly over him while the state kills him.

The case has significant implications for other inmates and for the demands of religious liberty on prison policies.

Ramirez, 38, was executed at the Texas state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi.

AP reported that after the prayer, Ramirez addressed five of Castro’s relatives — including four of his children — as they watched through a window a few feet from him. “I have regret and remorse,” he said.” This is such a heinous act. I hope this finds you comfort. If this helps you, then I am glad. I hope in some shape or form this helps you find closure.”

Ramirez was pronounced dead 14 minutes later.

Related articles:

Supreme Court says Baptist pastor should be able to touch and pray over Death Row inmate as he is executed

Supreme Court appears skeptical of Texas Death Row inmate’s appeal for Baptist pastor to be present with him at execution

Supreme Court wants to hear Death Row inmate’s request to have his Baptist pastor comfort him at time of execution

The death penalty is dying a slow death; it’s time we pull the plug | Analysis by Stephen Reeves