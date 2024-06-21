no one leaves home unless

home is the mouth of a shark

you only run for the border

when you see the whole city running as well

your neighbors running faster than you

breath bloody in their throats

the boy you went to school with

who kissed you dizzy behind the old tin factory

is holding a gun bigger than his body

you only leave home

when home won’t let you stay.

“Home,” read by poet Warsan Shire

To mark World Refugee Day, I present to you this poem, “Home,” by British-Somali writer Warsan Shire. If you have human tears to shed, listen to her read the poem at the link above, and weep with her.

Shire herself is not a refugee, strictly speaking. But she’s the daughter of refugees who fled their blood-soaked homeland of Somalia, the prototypical failed state, for sanctuary in Kenya before her birth in 1988. When she was a year old, they emigrated to the United Kingdom. She now lives with her husband and children in Los Angeles. So she knows something about being a stranger in a strange land, about looking for home. Every immigrant does — especially refugees.

Shire also feels it in her very bones from the stories she’s heard from family members and friends, as she told an interviewer: “I grew up with a lot of horror in the backdrop — a lot of terrible things that have happened to people who are really close to me, and to my country, and to my parents. So it’s in the home and it’s even in you, it’s on your skin and it’s in your memories and your childhood. And my relatives and my friends and my mother’s friends have experienced things that you can’t imagine, and they’ve put on this jacket of resiliency and a dark humor. But you don’t know what they’ve been victims of, or what they’ve done to other people. Them being able to tell me, and then me writing it, it’s cathartic, being able to share their stories, even if it is something really terrible, something really tragic. Sometimes I’m telling other people’s stories to remove stigma and taboo, so that they don’t have to feel ashamed.”

no one leaves home unless home chases you

fire under feet

hot blood in your belly

it’s not something you ever thought of doing

until the blade burnt threats into

your neck

and even then you carried the anthem under

your breath

only tearing up your passport in an airport toilet

sobbing as each mouthful of paper

made it clear that you wouldn’t be going back.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, reported May 30 that the number of people fleeing their homes because of war, violence and persecution has topped 114 million. The number keeps rising because the nations they flee from — and flee to — have failed to deal with the causes of conflict.

He sharply criticized members of the U.N Security Council, to their faces, about their inaction as conflicts drag on and combatants increasingly violate human rights and ignore the most basic laws of war. He cited war zones such as Syria, Congo, Sudan, Ukraine, Gaza and Myanmar.

“But it’s not too late to put your focus and energy on the crises and conflicts that remain unresolved, so that they are not allowed to fester and explode again,” he said. “It’s not too late to step up help for the millions who have been forcibly displaced to return home voluntarily, in safety and dignity.”

Until that time comes:

you have to understand,

that no one puts their children in a boat

unless the water is safer than the land

no one burns their palms

under trains

beneath carriages

no one spends days and nights in the stomach of a truck

feeding on newspaper unless the miles travelled

means something more than journey.

no one crawls under fences

no one wants to be beaten

pitied



no one chooses refugee camps

or strip searches where your

body is left aching

or prison,

because prison is safer

than a city of fire

and one prison guard

in the night

is better than a truckload

of men who look like your father

no one could take it

no one could stomach it

no one’s skin would be tough enough

Look, I understand your fear. I understand the fear of many countries, of our own country, as migrants surge across borders looking for a new home, a home where they won’t be shot, or beaten, or raped, or starved in camps. We can’t take them all. Europe can’t take them all. I understand why domestic politics over the issue have turned sharply nationalist and anti-immigrant.

But we can take in more than we’re taking in now. We can help more start new homes. We can treat them like fellow human beings.

We can stop …

the

go home blacks

refugees

dirty immigrants

asylum seekers

sucking our country dry

niggers with their hands out

they smell strange

savage

messed up their country and now they want

to mess ours up

how do the words

the dirty looks

roll off your backs

maybe because the blow is softer

than a limb torn off

or the words are more tender

than fourteen men between

your legs

or the insults are easier

to swallow

than rubble

than bone

than your child’s body

in pieces.

I’ve never been a refugee. I don’t know what it feels like to be one. But I’ve looked into the eyes of thousands of refugees since the first wave of boat people came to America from Southeast Asia in the 1970s. I met Hmong people from Laos who resettled in my hometown of Atlanta and Vietnamese crowded onto military bases-turned-refugee camps in Oklahoma and Arkansas and Cambodians fresh from the killing fields struggling to learn English and find jobs in Denver.

Later, reporting on various stories overseas, I interviewed terrified civilians fleeing Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait; met Palestinians living in the permanent refugee camps of Gaza; listened to Afghans in Germany and Turkey fleeing the Taliban; drank tea with Syrian families on the run from civil war, crowded into dingy apartments and camps as big as cities in Jordan and Lebanon; quizzed Somalis living in London and the dangerous streets of “Little Mogadishu” in Nairobi.

Back home, I have done what I can to welcome the successive waves of refugees who have resettled in my home city of Richmond over the years — Afghans, Pakistanis, Sudanese, Burmese, Bhutanese Nepalis. Many others, especially refugee-sponsoring church folks, have done far more.

Every refugee is a different person, but in at least one way they’re all the same. You can see it in their eyes, which have seen things your eyes will never see. Their eyes ask, “Will you give me a hand? I didn’t want this; it was forced upon me. I have to survive and make a new home for my family. Could you help, just until I get on my feet, get a job and learn English?”

i want to go home,

but home is the mouth of a shark

home is the barrel of the gun

and no one would leave home

unless home chased you to the shore

unless home told you

to quicken your legs

leave your clothes behind

crawl through the desert

wade through the oceans

drown

save

be hungry

beg

forget pride

your survival is more important

no one leaves home until home is a sweaty voice in your ear

saying-

leave,

run away from me now

i don’t know what i’ve become

but i know that anywhere

is safer than here

Another poet, Bob Dylan, asked this question in a classic song about someone scuffling for survival on the streets: “How does it feel, how does it feel, to be on your own, no direction home, a complete unknown, like a rolling stone?”

You’ll never really know how it feels – unless you’ve been there. But you can help someone who’s been there make a new home.

Erich Bridges, a Baptist journalist for more than 40 years, has covered international stories and trends in many countries. He lives in Richmond, Va.