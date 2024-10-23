American dreaming

In a fraught conversation last week, a friend of mine shared with me her delusion with the election season as early voting opens in many states.

“I hate all of them,” she said, referencing all the presidential and vice presidential candidates on the ballot. “I don’t trust any of them.”

She repeated some information that is false about one candidate, which I gently challenged. Then she went on to say “OK, but I don’t know enough about her to trust her. I need to know more. She must give me more information on her policies.”

I shared some information about Kamala Harris that my friend seems to accept but I’m not so sure it helps. I asked if it’s possible my friend has some hidden gender bias that prompts the distrust. She didn’t think that’s the problem.

Then she asked me the question I had been waiting for. After many conversations, I have restrained myself from offering this information because I sensed my friend would not be able to listen. She asked me how I could put my trust in the current vice president. She has heard so many terrible things about Kamala Harris.

My answer was this: I may not know every plan or policy Harris will put forth as president, but I do believe in her character and her oath to uphold democracy. Furthermore, I know myself and I know that the former president who is her opponent has and will hurt me and my family with his actions and policies. Our freedoms are at stake.

I also know my friend loves me and my family. I know she is terribly conflicted. She says she may not make her decision until she enters the voting booth. She feels pulled in opposite directions, torn apart. She finds it very difficult to tell me she would vote in a way that would cause me harm.

It has been a painful season for so many. I know I’ve had conversations with friends and family that have cut deep.

“Listen to each candidate as fairly as you can and judge them by the content of their character, by the fruit they bear.”

I, like my friend, am anxious for the votes to be cast, counted and reported. It cannot come fast enough.

Sleep is difficult and dreams elusive. I can’t seem to get rest.

When I am able to dream, I hope for courage for the American people as you cast your vote. It will not be an easy decision for so many. While it may be black and white for many, it’s grey for others.

For those pulled in both directions, I can only invite you to dream the American dream and wake with wisdom as you prepare to go to the ballet box. Be wise as a serpent and gentle as a dove as you navigate the barrage of disinformation. Have hard conversations with loved ones and friends. Listen to each candidate as fairly as you can and judge them by the content of their character, by the fruit they bear. Be courageous in voting your conscience no matter whose name you mark.

When the 47th president of the United States of America is announced and sworn in, will there be a peaceful transfer of power? No one knows. We can only vote, pray and tell the truth.

I’m American dreaming. We stand for something. We won’t stand still.

Julia Goldie Day is an ordained minister within the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and lives in Memphis, Tenn. She is a painter and proud mother to Jasper, Barak and Jillian. Learn more at her website or follow her on socials @JuliaGoldieDay.