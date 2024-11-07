Amid jubilation over Trump victory, a call to rewrite history at the Smithsonian

Southern Baptist leaders and many other evangelical leaders expressed jubilation at Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential race, while one podcaster said it’s time to revise the exhibits at the Smithsonian to reflect a different worldview.

Josh Daws, a Southern Baptist who hosts “The Great Awokening” podcast from his home in Georgia — where he and his wife homeschool their four kids — posted on X his hopes for the Trump victory literally rewriting American history.

“Trump’s victory gives us a chance to reclaim our national narrative,” he said. “The Smithsonian plays a crucial role in shaping how Americans understand their history. It’s time to purge the wokeness, revisionist history and leftist agenda that vilify our founders and diminish pride in our nation’s achievements. A leftist agenda has no place in the institution charged with curating our national story.

“I’d like to propose that Trump appoint historian Wilfred McClay to lead the Smithsonian. As the author of Land of Hope, a brilliant and balanced history of America, McClay understands how to tell the true story of our nation’s greatness — its explorers, builders and innovators. He’s exactly the leader we need to restore the Smithsonian’s mission.

“This is the kind of bold move Leftists make when they take power, but it rarely occurs to the Right to undo it. This is how we turn a political victory into a cultural one. The way we think about our country has been under attack since the ’60s. It’s time we start celebrating America again. With the 250th anniversary coming up in 2026, this is the perfect time to undertake this project.”

McClay is a professor at Hillsdale College, a school at the center of advocating Christian nationalism and a member of the advisory board of Project 2025.

That tweet got reposted by Tom Ascol, a Southern Baptist pastor in Florida who leads Founders Ministries, an influential group of Southern Baptist Calvinists.

Other recognized leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention took a more standard approach to celebrating Trump’s return to the White House.

Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s foremost supporters, posted a photo of him with Trump and wrote: Congratulations to our 47th president @realDonaldTrump! Millions of Christians are praying for you!”

SBC President Clint Pressley, a North Carolina pastor, tweeted: “Thanks be to God for a decisive result in the presidential contest and for pro-life victories in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota. Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump and Vice President-elect @JDVance. I and millions of my fellow Southern Baptists will be praying for you. ‘The LORD reigns, let the earth rejoice.’ — Psalm 97:1”

Former SBC President J.D. Greear wrote: “Congrats to @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance. Much to be hopeful for. We @SummitRDU will be praying that you lead in ways that protect liberty and life and promote peace and justice for all. Praying for God to prosper you, give you wisdom and strength.”

Al Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, devoted most of his Thursday “The Briefing” podcast to discussing the election. Mohler had endorsed Trump prior to the election.

Southern Seminary professor Denny Burk, who leads the Council on Baptist Manhood and Womanhood, tweeted: “President-elect Trump says that on Day 1 of his new administration he will end Biden policies which support ‘gender affirming care.’ No more mutilation of children.”

Daniel Darling, director of the Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, said: “It’s going to be hard to make the tortured, but commercially successful, ‘White evangelicals are a threat and danger to this country’ thesis after the diverse coalition that won for Republicans. That doesn’t mean folks won’t keep trying.”

Tom Ascol threw shade at Texas pastor Dwight McKissic, who had endorsed Kamala Harris in the election: “Elections have consequences. Praise God this is one righteous consequence of the presidential election. Had @pastordmack & his ‘evangelical for Harris’ pals had their way, there would be no hope of child mutilations being outlawed the next 4 years. God has been merciful to us!”

Former SBC president Jack Graham, also a vocal supporter of Trump, tweeted: “Today is a day to celebrate America. The people have spoken President Trump @realDonaldTrump will lead us forward as a nation and it is an opportunity for the church to speak Truth with boldness. With grateful hearts we will rise to the challenges of our times and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus. Thank you, God, for blessing our country.”

Brent Leatherwood, who leads the SBC Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, posted a brief video about election outcomes nationwide. In it he said voters “decisively elected President Trump to the White House” and he will be “praying for President Trump and his team.”

He also urged Southern Baptists to “pray for courage for President Trump and various teammates to do the right things. … Hopefully we will be able to accomplish some really important objectives that are important to Southern Baptists because of his administration.”

Franklin Graham isn’t technically a Southern Baptist, but he wields significant influence among all evangelicals as the son of evangelist Billy Graham and leader of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

“I thank God that @realDonaldTrump won this election!” he tweeted. “This win is historic in many ways. Millions and millions of people were praying, and I believe God heard their prayers. It’s a win for the family. It’s a win for the economy. It’s a win for millions of unborn children. It’s a win for freedom of speech. It’s a win for religious liberty. It’s a win for law and order. It’s a win for American manufacturing. It’s a win for coal miners. It’s a win for farmers. It’s a win for the oil and gas industry. It’s a win for national security. It’s a win against bureaucracy and government regulators. It’s a win for freedom-loving people everywhere, not just here in America, but around the world.”