Amy Butler tapped as interim at Disciples of Christ church in D.C.

A Disciples of Christ congregation in Washington, D.C. has selected Amy Butler as interim senior minister.

National City Christian Church announced Saturday that Butler, a graduate of Baylor University and International Baptist Theological Seminary, will assume the two-year role on June 14.

Butler served as pastor of Riverside Church in New York City five years until 2019 and previously as senior pastor at Calvary Baptist in Washington for 11 years.

She expressed excitement about pastoring a congregation that seeks to be a leader during a challenging period marked by pandemic and racial strife.

“During this difficult time of extreme pain and unrest in our country, National City is poised to speak up and speak out,” she told Baptist News Global. “I’m honored to be speaking alongside them; I still believe in the Church’s witness in the world and I’m so glad to be back in a pulpit.”

Search committee chair Jane Campbell said in the news release that Butler has consistently demonstrated the “prophetic voice and pastoral care” needed to shepherd the denomination’s national church, adding that her “voice for justice as dictated by scripture is clear and her experience with moving historic churches forward is unparalleled.”

She also praised Butler’s proven track record with interfaith movements and in fostering multicultural fellowships.

Butler “will expand our existing local and national partnerships and help us engage the surrounding community to meet the growing demands of a vibrant and diverse population,” Campbell said.

National City Christian Church, located five blocks from the White House, was the congregational home of President Lyndon Baines Johnson during his time in the nation’s capital. President James Garfield regularly preached from its pulpit when it was called Vermont Avenue Christian Church.