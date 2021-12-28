BNG’s Top 10 most-read analysis pieces for 2021 focused on vaccines and theology

Analysis articles that drew the most views from Baptist News Global readers in 2021 were dominated by the same topics that led in the categories of most-read news and opinion: the pandemic and vaccines.

Three of the top 10 pieces dealt with vaccines and controversies surrounding religious exemptions to vaccination, while a fourth article about conspiracy theorist Greg Locke summarized and debunked his claim that vaccines are more deadly than the coronavirus.

The remaining stories captured other topics favored by BNG readers: controversies surrounding the Southern Baptist Convention, megachurch scandals, white privilege and the twists and turns of Calvinistic Reformed theology.

Presented here are BNG’s leading analysis pieces for 2021. Note that two of the 10 were published in 2020 but remained among the most-read pieces on BNG’s site this year based on 2021 stats alone.

