(123rf.com)

BNG’s Top 15 most-read news stories for 2021

News  |  December 27, 2021

i
(123rf.com)

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine, Critical Race Theory and uproars involving the Southern Baptist Convention were among the leading topics of most-read Baptist News Global news stories in 2021.

They ranged from SBC pastors calling U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris a “Jezebel” and controversy surrounding the denomination’s president to reports that most denominations are not providing exemptions from vaccine mandates and Rick Warren declaring churches are not being persecuted in the pandemic — while also ordaining three women as ministers. Stories about sexual identity and Baptist women in ministry also received high readership.

Presented here is BNG’s list of the Top 15 most-read news stories for 2021.

  1. SBC pastor calls Vice President Kamala Harris a ‘Jezebel’ two days after inauguration,” Jan. 25, 2021 — The minister’s racist trope was delivered through Twitter and drew swift condemnation, especially from women and men of color.
  2. Looking for a religious exemption to a COVID vaccine mandate? Most denominations won’t help you,” Sept. 16, 2021 — Research shows that few denominations, including Baptists, have a history of objecting to vaccines.
  3. How did an openly queer artist climb to No. 1 on the Christian music charts?” Sept. 27, 2021 — A long and challenging road to faith and self-acceptance leads Semler to musical achievement.
  4. Largest church in SBC ordains three women as pastors,” May 10, 2021 — Rick Warren and wife Kay announce “historic night” of ordinations at Saddleback Church in California, which set off intense criticism from some in the SBC — despite Saddleback being the largest church in the SBC.
  5. Have you heard the one about empathy being a sin?” Aug. 24, 2021 — C.S. Lewis’ Screwtape Letters format was used by Calvinist pastor to warn about the dangers of empathy, and many non-Calvinists were not empathetic with his viewpoint.
  6. A second SBC pastor in Texas called Vice President Kamala Harris ‘Jezebel’,” Jan. 29, 2021 — Another Texas minister preaches sermon labeling the VP as “Jezebel Harris” amid Critical Race Theory controversies.
  7. Georgia Baptists eliminate retiree benefits, citing budget concerns,” Nov. 1, 2021 — Retirees complain the state organization was cold and impersonal in notifying them the promised benefits were ending.
  8. Rick Warren: Churches aren’t being persecuted by COVID restrictions,” Dec. 28, 2020 — The Saddleback pastor said the pandemic has revealed some churches’ sole focus on worship, compelling them to oppose measures preventing in-person gatherings.
  9. Pastors respond to unbelievable events at Capitol on Epiphany 2021,” Jan. 7, 2021 — Social media erupted over the attempted insurrection on Capitol Hill, with ministers lamenting that the timing coincided with a sacred season.
  10. How Dave Ramsey responded to a story about being a bully by bullying the reporter who wrote it,” Jan. 25, 2021 — Christian financial guru makes it personal with a journalist who reported employee dissatisfaction with COVID-19 policies and other bullying practices.
  11. “Neither democracy nor religious freedom are biblical concepts, John MacArthur declares,” Feb. 1, 2021 — Conservative pastor claims his church is targeted by local government for refusing to close during the pandemic and that America is “going the way of Satan.”
  12. 4 in 10 Americans don’t see getting vaccinated as a way to love your neighbor,” April 23, 2021 — Research found a direct connection between willingness to be vaccinated and seeing vaccination as a way to be considerate of others as Jesus taught.
  13. Evangelist dies of COVID just 25 days after preaching at a huge Baptist youth camp,” Aug. 4, 2021 — Parents complained that their teens had come home with COVID infections from Falls Creek Assembly, the same Oklahoma camp where Wade Morris preached shortly before his death.
  14. “Could newly elected SBC president be forced to resign over sermon plagiarism? July 7, 2021 — Ed Litton faced calls for his resignation after acknowledging he borrowed sermon material from immediate past president J.D. Greear with permission.
  15. “There’s controversy again, and more people are attending the SBC annual meeting,” June 1, 2021 — The Southern Baptist Convention recorded more than 13,000 in attendance at its June annual meeting in Nashville — the first time that number had been reached since 1996.

Tomorrow: BNG’s Top 10 analysis pieces for 2021

