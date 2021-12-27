BNG’s Top 15 most-read news stories for 2021

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine, Critical Race Theory and uproars involving the Southern Baptist Convention were among the leading topics of most-read Baptist News Global news stories in 2021.

They ranged from SBC pastors calling U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris a “Jezebel” and controversy surrounding the denomination’s president to reports that most denominations are not providing exemptions from vaccine mandates and Rick Warren declaring churches are not being persecuted in the pandemic — while also ordaining three women as ministers. Stories about sexual identity and Baptist women in ministry also received high readership.

Presented here is BNG’s list of the Top 15 most-read news stories for 2021.

Tomorrow: BNG’s Top 10 analysis pieces for 2021