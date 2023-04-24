Brumley named chair of BNG board; Peoples new board member

A veteran Baptist communications executive has been named chair of the Baptist News Global board of directors.

Larry Brumley, senior vice president for marketing communications and chief of staff at Mercer University, succeeds Chris Caldwell, professor at Simmons College of Kentucky, as board chair. Caldwell will serve this year as vice chair.

Other officers continuing their duties are Mike Clingenpeel of Richmond, Va., treasurer, and Mike Parnell of Raleigh, N.C., as secretary.

The BNG board also elected three members to new terms of service: Timothy Peoples, senior pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, is a new board member in a first term. Dan Lattimore, a retired journalism professor who lives in Bullard, Texas, and John Freeman, an attorney in Dallas, returned to the board for new terms. Both Lattimore and Freeman previously served on the board but had rotated off two years ago.

Associated Baptist Press Foundation, a related organization to BNG, also has a new board chairman. Bill Wilson, founding director and senior advisor at Center for Healthy Churches, succeeds Mark Sanders, an attorney from Athens, Ga., in leading the foundation board. Sanders remains a member of the foundation board.