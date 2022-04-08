Dear Willy Rice: We’re sorry to hear how you’ve been treated

Dear Willy,

We’re sorry.

We know we don’t know each other but we’re your brothers in Christ. As former Southern Baptists, we’re deeply sorry about how you have been treated over the past few days. We don’t understand the complexities of what took place between you and your church member. We do know enough to make it clear that we abhor sexual abuse. We have been affected personally by the stain and sin of abuse and have seen firsthand what happens to those who have been abused.

With that said, we also understand redemption and grace and believe each instance should be examined seriously. We believe in Scripture and take God at his word, so we don’t get to decide who gets grace and redemption. That’s above our pay grade.

We also believe what was done to Ed Litton is wrong. We have enough evidence to know the opposition within the denomination is on a mission to force their agenda throughout the convention. Conformity never has been the norm of this denomination. Trust in a God who loved humanity enough to die to defeat sin and restore humanity into a relationship with himself, along with retelling that story to those we meet has been the uniting factor. Distorting this could tear apart the very fabric of the denomination.

I (Maina) recently interviewed Ed Litton and enjoyed my time with him. During our interview, I couldn’t help but think the people he wanted to hold hands with in the denomination who disagreed with him decided they would rather bite off his hand than hold hands together.

The Southern Baptist Convention is being highjacked right before our eyes. When will it stop? Has the SBC become like the world in its politics and behavior? Will the convention degrade into people employing opposition research on those we disagree with just to gain control? The problem with that method is that we will find something wrong with everyone. We all have decisions we wish we could take back.

The politics of the world are being played out within the SBC. If this continues, what is the message this will send to a lost world who maybe struggling with sexual sin? If redemption can’t be found in the church, where can it be found?

These actions also are troubling because they allow the opposition to deflect on why their own lack of experience shouldn’t be examined. For example, the denomination hasn’t really grown for almost two decades. It was merely increasing at a decreasing rate until it wasn’t increasing any more. Changing this will require a leader who has at least baptized one person within the last five years.

The denomination is in a tailspin, and it doesn’t need political, theatrical characters who will go to any lengths to discredit an opponent. The convention needs leadership that will expand racial diversity, inspire its churches to live the story of Jesus, and offer grace to a world devoid of it. And has demonstrated that over time.

The denomination faces some serious questions regarding its systemic problems with sexual abuse cases at all levels. This should be taken seriously. And with the Sexual Abuse Task Force, thankfully, this is happening. We know you were in favor of that.

“Unfortunately, it appears that becoming a candidate for the SBC presidency now means every decision, even those from years ago, will be vetted by the other side.”

You’re a pastor first. As a pastor, you are called to shepherd your people and lead them. And protect them. This is why we outside Calvary Church may never know the full story. We accept that. The last time we checked, Southern Baptists still believe in the autonomy of the local church. Unfortunately, it appears that becoming a candidate for the SBC presidency now means every decision, even those from years ago, will be vetted by the other side. Hindsight is always 20/20, unless that vision is warped.

We also understand that the buck stops with you and as a leader, you accept that. It may be that decision made with this member was the wrong one. This is usually where grace comes in. Unfortunately, it now seems there are dirt-digging characters who are seeking to muddy the waters for power; they’ve done it before and will continue to do so on the new road we find ourselves on. Although this may cost you the denomination’s presidency, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.

We know you will be fine, Willy, and your church will be a beacon in the community. It’s the convention that will suffer and may be forced to elect a candidate by default who all along knew the only way they could get elected was by removing the stronger candidate.

Last week I (Maina) had the privilege of having lunch with my childhood minister of music, who recounted a story I never had heard before. I grew up down the road from you in Orlando, and my childhood church home was First Baptist of Orlando. When Jim Henry ran for SBC president, many didn’t expect him to win. The opposing candidate at the time, Fred Wolfe, already had reserved a ballroom thinking he would be the next SBC president. When it became clear that the messengers had chosen Jim Henry instead, Fred Wolfe graciously gave the room for him to celebrate in.

We miss those days and pray they will return. Although those days were fueled with political tension too.

We will be praying for you, Willy. And we’ll pray for the SBC, as a lot is at stake in terms of missions and church plants that our world so desperately needs.

For today, though, we’re deeply sorry you have witnessed the ugliness of your brothers and sisters who may be withholding grace.

Maina Mwaura is a freelance writer and communications consultant who lives in the metro Atlanta area. A native of Orlando, Fla., he earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from Liberty University and a master of divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. David Phillips lives in Alabama and previously was a pastor in Delaware. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Athens State College in Athens, Ala, a master of divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a doctor of ministry degree from George Fox Seminary.

