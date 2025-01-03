Despite Attacks, an Underground Church for L.G.B.T.Q. Africans Thrives

Read the full story: The New York Times
For nearly a decade, Kenya’s only church led and attended by L.G.B.T.Q. people has been chased out of one location after another. Vandals hit the first location, a center for sex workers, church members said.
Exclude from home pageCurated Content | January 3, 2025
For nearly a decade, Kenya’s only church led and attended by L.G.B.T.Q. people has been chased out of one location after another. Vandals hit the first location, a center for sex workers, church members said.