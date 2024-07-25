First Baptist Dallas gets permission to try to save exterior walls of burned sanctuary

First Baptist Church of Dallas has received permission from the City of Dallas to try to preserve the exterior walls of its late 19th-century sanctuary after a four-alarm fire last week.

Those red-brick walls appear to be all that remains of the historic structure that housed the church’s longtime sanctuary.

Although many national news reports have called the building a “chapel,” that is not the language the church uses. It is listed on the church website map as the “sanctuary,” and the new worship space is listed as the “worship center.” There also is a chapel adjacent to the sanctuary named for longtime pastor George W. Truett.

Truett Chapel, which is a newer addition, was not lost in the fire that consumed the interior of the sanctuary where Truett and W.A. Criswell — among others — preached.

Executive Pastor Ben Lovvorn told the congregation via Facebook video Wednesday evening, July 24, the city has approved plans for scaffolding to be put in place all around the burned out building to stabilize the exterior walls while the rubble of the fire inside those walls is cleared. Church leaders have said retaining the brick exterior is a top priority, so long as it can be done safely.

Nearly four years ago, the historic Middle Collegiate Church in New York City faced a similar dilemma when a six-alarm fire destroyed its sanctuary built in 1892, just two years later than the Dallas sanctuary. In that case, the New York Landmarks Commission wanted the church to preserve the façade but the church determined it was neither feasible nor safe to do so.

In Dallas, First Baptist and city officials appear to have a more friendly relationship. Lovvorn reported the church will “try” to preserve the exterior walls but said he can make no guarantees that will be possible.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to save these exterior walls of our historic sanctuary,” he pledged.

Lovvorn held a Bible in his hand as he spoke on video from the street in front of the burned-out building. He read from the Old Testament account of Nehemiah rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem and said the church, like the Children of Israel, “will arise and build.”

Exactly what will be built in the historic footprint of the church campus is not clear. Pastor Robert Jeffress said over the weekend that decision will be made by committees and church leadership later.

Jeffress also said on Sunday special contributions would not be needed for the rebuilding because insurance will cover the cost. However, in his Wednesday evening video, Lovvorn told church members “we’re going to need” special gifts to rebuild. He highlighted how to give to that cause.

Although one of the nation’s original megachurches, First Baptist Dallas today draws about 3,300 people to Sunday worship, well below the threshold to be considered among the largest churches in the nation. It remains a megachurch, however, and reports membership of 16,000.

First Baptist Dallas remains a wealthy congregation, not only in its vast downtown Dallas real estate holdings but also in annual giving. The church currently is in the second year of a two-year unified budget with a total goal of $70 million.

Over the last 20 years, the church has torn down and rebuilt several major buildings on its multi-block campus. One of those new structures is the 3,000-seat worship center, which is the primary location of Sunday worship.

That worship center reportedly received only smoke damage from the fire. It sits snugly against the historic building that burned but appears to have been saved by fire doors between the structures. Lovvorn told the congregation he hopes they will return to the worship center this Sunday but if not, it should be the following Sunday.

For now, all events on the downtown Dallas campus are suspended and traffic is still not allowed on the adjacent city street.

