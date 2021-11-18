‘Following the Star’ Advent devotionals begin Nov. 28

The free daily Advent and Christmastide devotionals produced by Passport will begin online Nov. 28.

“Following the Star features Scripture, prayer and meditative thoughts accompanied by gentle music. This year’s writers are Paris Ball, Dave McNeely, Jon Brown, Holle Tubbs, Ellen Di Giosia and Molly Logan. Devotions are accompanied by arrangements from musicians including Joseph Martin, David Burroughs, Mark Hayes, Ken Medema, Nathan Hanson and Carter Harrell.

“Following the Star” is part of the year-round devotional website and app d365, a ministry of Passport. The devotional ministry is sponsored ecumenically by Passport, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Presbyterian Mission Agency, and the Episcopal Church.

Passport is a national nonprofit student ministry providing creative summer camp experiences for youth and children, with a focus on mission action and education.