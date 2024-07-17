How Zionism poisoned Western Christianity

As a Semitic Palestinian Christian, I am deeply troubled by the pernicious influence of Zionist ideology on Western Christian theology.

This ideology has ensnared many Western Christians, who cynically leverage the suffering of the Jewish people, especially during the Holocaust, to justify the ongoing oppression of Palestinians, including Palestinian Christians persecuted by the Israeli government, its occupation and settlers.

Despite the fact that Palestinians are not their enemies, Zionist Christians shamefully neglect Christ’s command to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” The infiltration of Zionist ideology, particularly within evangelical, Pentecostal, Baptist and charismatic churches in the United States, has profoundly compromised the integrity of our Christian faith.

Jesus taught inclusion

Jesus Christ, a Palestinian Jew, taught radical inclusion, compassion for the marginalized and resistance against earthly powers. Yet today, Christian Zionism distorts these sacred teachings, replacing them with toxic nationalism, militarism and racial superiority. By twisting Scripture and history to fit political ends, Zionism not only corrupts our faith but also endangers Christians in the Middle East and beyond.

At the heart of this crisis lies a profound contradiction: Zionism’s ethnic nationalism clashes with the universal, inclusive kingdom of God revealed in the New Testament. The Apostle Paul writes in Galatians 6:15 that “what counts is the new creation,” emphasizing faith over ethnic identity.

Yet Zionism promotes a divisive view of God’s chosen people based on lineage, undermining the unity we find in Christ. Paul reminds us in Galatians 3, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise.” This biblical truth challenges the exclusivist claims of Zionist ideology, which fosters division among believers.

Blessings through faith

Moreover, the promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:3, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you,” is often misused to justify political policies that oppress Palestinians. This promise, made to Abraham about 4,000 years ago, never was intended to validate the establishment of the modern state of Israel in 1948 at the expense of Palestinians. It speaks of blessings through faith, not through political maneuvering, military might or ethnicity.

“Zionism leads Christians away from the teachings of Christ.”

Zionism’s distortion of God’s work is particularly troubling. By equating violence, colonization and discrimination with divine will, Zionism leads Christians away from the teachings of Christ, who commanded us to love one another and seek peace. This false theology not only misrepresents our faith but also undermines efforts for justice and reconciliation worldwide. Jesus’ message of compassion and justice, as exemplified in Isaiah 1:17, calls us to “seek justice, correct oppression, defend the fatherless, and plead the widow’s cause.” Instead, Zionism often perpetuates oppression and inequality in the name of divine sanction.

By promoting conflict through advocating for policies that unconditionally support Israel’s territorial expansion and racial supremacy, Christian Zionism has funded and contributed to ongoing conflicts, hatred and violence not just in the Middle East but around the globe. It has done so especially by demonizing, dehumanizing and spreading propaganda and stereotypes against Arabs, Iranians, Chinese, Russians, Africans, Latinos, Palestinians, Eastern Christians, Muslims and, in many cases, Jewish people.

Zionism beguiles Christians

The stark contradiction between Zionist ideologies and the gospel message of love and reconciliation demands a profound reckoning within the Christian community. Zionism beguiles countless souls by casting the modern state of Israel as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, eclipsing the spiritual renewal ignited by the church at Pentecost.

Our allegiance must pivot back to the eternal spiritual realm, resisting the allure of political expediency that clouds our discernment.

Jesus’ teachings often focused on the kingdom of God as a spiritual realm rather than a political or territorial entity, as stated in Luke 17: “Being asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, he answered them, ‘The kingdom of God is not coming with signs to be observed, nor will they say, “Look, here it is!” or “There!” for behold, the kingdom of God is in the midst of you.'”

The new covenant in Christ is not merely a continuation but a fulfillment and transformation of the old covenants, fundamentally altering their meaning. Hebrews 8:6-13 underscores this by declaring the old covenant obsolete, while Jeremiah 31:31-34 prophesies the establishment of this new covenant. This transformation implies that the land promises to Israel are reinterpreted and fulfilled in Christ.

“Land promises to Israel are reinterpreted and fulfilled in Christ.”

Christian eschatology emphasizes the return of Christ and the ultimate establishment of God’s kingdom, focusing on a renewed creation rather than a specific political state. Revelation 21:1-4 vividly depicts the New Jerusalem descending from heaven, symbolizing the culmination of God’s redemptive plan and highlighting the spiritual, rather than territorial, nature of God’s kingdom.

Roots of Zionism

The roots of this distortion are very recent, tracing back to the 19th century when Christian Restorationism movements began advocating for the return of the Jewish people to the “Promised Land.” This laid the groundwork for the creation of the state of Israel in 1948, which was accompanied by the systematic dispossession and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian population — a violent act Christians have a moral obligation to condemn, not celebrate.

Furthermore, Zionism’s entanglement with economic interests often leads to exploitation and oppression, contradicting the principles of justice and fairness advocated by Christianity. Zionism’s disregard for the rights and dignity of the indigenous Semitic Palestinian people, including Palestinian Christians who have inhabited the land for thousands of years and as Christians for more than 2,000 continuous years, betrays the Christian call for justice and compassion.

The Bible’s repeated warnings against the love of money and the pursuit of material gain at the expense of justice and mercy underscore the theological problems with Zionism’s complicity in the exploitation of Palestinian resources and labor, prioritizing profit over human dignity and the common good.

Six-pointed star

Zionism has led Christians to revere the six-pointed star as a divine symbol, despite the Bible condemning it as the “star of Rephan,” a symbol of pagan idolatry (Acts 7:43). This dangerous shift from spiritual truth to political allegiance severely obscures discernment. Elevating this symbol above the Cross as a sign of God’s favor fundamentally undermines the centrality of Christ and the gospel.

“Elevating this symbol above the Cross as a sign of God’s favor fundamentally undermines the centrality of Christ and the gospel.”

The Bible’s denunciation of the six-pointed star as the “star of Rephan” starkly illustrates how this misalignment erodes the message of salvation through Jesus’ sacrifice. By substituting spiritual truth with political symbolism, this shift deepens the theological crisis, betraying the core tenets of Christianity.

Today, the influence of Christian Zionism is pervasive, with many megachurch pastors, politicians and evangelical leaders unquestioningly promoting the interests of the Israeli government, even when those interests flagrantly contradict the gospel message, harm Palestinian Christians or run counter to Jewish teachings. This has emboldened the most extreme, hawkish elements within Israeli society, contributing to the ongoing occupation, apartheid, displacement, settlement expansion and blatant disregard for Palestinian human rights, thereby neglecting the plight of the Palestinian church.

The infiltration of Zionist ideology into Western Christianity poses a grave threat to the purity and integrity of our faith. By prioritizing partisan political agendas and economic interests over the radical, universalist teachings of Christ, Christian Zionism has gravely undermined the church’s ability to be a force for reconciliation, justice and lasting peace in the Middle East and the world at large.

As expressed in the words of the prophet Isaiah: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow” (Isaiah 1:17).

Jesus’ rejection of earthly political power stands in stark contrast to the political emphasis often found in Christian Zionism. In John 18:36, Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world.”

“If you see an Israeli flag in your church, it might be time to seek a place of worship that keeps Christ at its center.”

This profound statement underscores the spiritual nature of Christ’s mission, yet Christian Zionism often distorts this message for political purposes. John Hagee, founder of “Christians United For Israel,” the largest Christian Zionist organization with about 10 million followers, exercises immense influence. He frequently misuses Scripture to advance political agendas and sow division, even steering his followers to prioritize allegiance to Israel over devotion to Jesus. If you see an Israeli flag in your church, it might be time to seek a place of worship that keeps Christ at its center.

Time for a reckoning

It is time for Western Christians to engage in a profound reckoning — rejecting the false idols of nationalist Zionism and reclaiming the essence of our Christian heritage. This calls for genuine solidarity with our Semitic Palestinian Christian brethren and the Jewish people alike while condemning the systematic dispossession and oppression of Palestinians.

It requires envisioning a Holy Land grounded in love, compassion and nonviolent resistance. It is about honoring Judaism’s spiritual legacy and the invaluable contributions of Jewish people to our faith and humanity. Moreover, it involves standing united with Arabs, Palestinians, Israelis, Jews, Christians and Muslims in the pursuit of justice and peace.

Only then can we begin to heal the historic divide between Western Christianity, Judaism and the Palestinian people, fulfilling our mandate as catalysts for reconciliation, justice and enduring peace.

Jack Nassar is a Palestinian Christian based in Ramallah. He holds a master of arts degree in political communications from Goldsmiths, University of London.