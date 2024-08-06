Liberty University and former President Falwell settle ‘all outstanding disputes’

Liberty University and its former President Jerry Falwell Jr. have ended their ongoing battle, “settling all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters,” according to a statement released by the Lynchburg, Va.-based school.

The fight between Falwell and Liberty began in 2020, when he resigned the presidency amidst sexual scandal. Against the backdrop of the university’s conservative sexual policies, details surfaced regarding an affair between Falwell’s wife, Becki, and a “pool boy,” Giancarlo Granda, including reports Falwell looked on as the pair had sex.

Around that time, Falwell posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his arm around a young woman, their midriffs both bared and her shorts and his trousers partially unzipped, with him holding what appears to be a glass of wine.

Disputes following Falwell’s dismissal included several legal volleys.

The university sued Falwell in 2021, claiming he broke his contract and conspired to mislead the school by concealing his wife’s affair as he negotiated a new contract. Falwell sued Liberty twice last year.

In the suits, Falwell charged the university’s leaders with financial and sexual impropriety. As BNG reported at the time, Falwell claimed:

University officials diverted school funds for their personal benefit.

Liberty officials overlooked sexual misconduct by other leaders while holding Falwell’s alleged sins against him.

The university was no longer allowed to reference “The Jerry Falwell brand” and must stop publicly referencing or using photos of its founder and Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell, because they are intellectual property trademarked and owned by the Dr. Jerry Falwell Family Trust.

Falwell Jr. alleged Liberty’s former interim president, Jerry Prevo, and a former Southern Baptist Convention president, Jerry Vines, diverted funds to their private causes, according to Religion News Service.

“The Jerry Falwell brand will not be associated with such misconduct.”

Falwell Jr. also charged the board with overlooking sexual misconduct by former leaders, including an unnamed former president, exploiting Falwell Jr.’s near-fatal lung condition, and failing to pay him retirement benefits, RNS reported.

“The Jerry Falwell brand will not be associated with such misconduct,” Falwell Jr. said in the complaint.

According to a university statement, Liberty and Falwell have “reached a global resolution agreement” that settles all aspects of the dispute.

The agreement “is based on a mutual understanding regarding the amount Liberty University will pay its former president in authorized retirement and severance under the various disputed agreements and in keeping with the law; and the conditions under which the university will make use of Dr. Jerry Falwell, Sr.’s name, image and likeness,” the statement says.

The statement does not disclose how much the university will pay Falwell Jr.

“The university appreciates and acknowledges the many contributions of Jerry Falwell, Jr. during more than three decades of service to the university in various capacities, including his 13 years as president and agree that he was instrumental in building Liberty into the world-class Christian institution it is today,” the statement notes.

It says both the board of trustees and Falwell Jr. sincerely regret the litigation process, “each take responsibility for their part in the disputes,” and “acknowledge and apologize” for errors and mistakes they made.

“Because they agree that further comment on the lawsuits and their resolution is neither necessary nor constructive, they plan to make no further statements on this matter,” the statement concludes.

Related articles:

Falwell accuses Liberty University of financial and sexual irregularities in legal filing

Jerry Falwell Jr. emerges as possible Trump cabinet pick

Journalist’s book explores ‘crack-up of the American evangelical church’