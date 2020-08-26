MacArthur says Trump called to support his defiance of COVID orders

John MacArthur, the California pastor who continues to defy a public health order limiting public gatherings due to the coronavirus threat, says he has received encouragement from President Donald Trump and can’t imagine why any thinking Christian could vote for a Democrat.

The pastor of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles made the comments in a video podcast posted online Aug. 12. In the podcast, he is interviewed by Ryan Helfenbein, executive director of the Falkirk Center at Liberty University. The Falkirk Center describes its mission as “to renew and defend God-given freedoms and Christian principles throughout American politics and culture.”

Helfenbein asked MacArthur if during his standoff with city, county and state officials he has heard from the president.

MacArthur answered: “He called me after the Sunday morning service and was very gracious and said, ‘I just want to thank you for taking a stand. Church is essential, and I’m glad you’re doing what you’re doing.’ And then we talked for a little bit about why from a biblical standpoint Christians could not vote Democratic.”

The pastor then cited a litany of reasons he told Trump true Christians could not vote for Democrats: “Because there’s no way that a Christian can affirm the slaughter of babies, homosexual activity, homosexual marriage or any kind of gross immorality. No way we could stand behind a candidate who was affirming transgender behavior, which is really of course the reprobate mind of Romans 1. So I said, these things aren’t even political for us. These things are biblical, these things are laid down by the word of God, and we love God and desire to honor him, and upholding righteousness in this society is what the church is supposed to do.”

MacArthur told Trump Christians cannot affirm “any kind of gross immorality,” therefore cannot vote for Democrats.

Then he said to Trump: “Any real true believer is going to be on your side in this election because it’s not just an individual, it’s an entire set of policies that Christians cannot in any way affirm.”

MacArthur told Helfenbein there are four restraints on sinful humanity given by God — God’s law, the family, government and the church. He defined government as “the police that carry the sword to punish evildoers and protect those who do good,” not mentioning his own struggle against government officials in California, whom he previously has labeled as “illegitimate.”

These four restraints on sin are all under “an all-out comprehensive assault” by the Democratic Party, MacArthur said.

“The Democratic Party has attack and assault as their platform,” he continued. “Think of this, Joe Biden said the other day he’s going to make sure he fills his cabinet with Muslims. That is as anti-Christian a statement as you could possibly make. That is a blasphemy of the true and living God.”

In reality, Biden has not said he would “fill” his cabinet with Muslims. He has said he would include Muslims in his administration and would reverse the anti-Muslim policies of the Trump administration.

Related articles:

Standoff continues between MacArthur and Los Angeles County

MacArthur defies late-night court order against indoor worship

How John MacArthur loves the Bible but not his neighbor

John MacArthur retains Trump lawyer in fight over COVID restrictions

MacArthur sues LA County, county countersues in fight over COVID restrictions