Standoff continues between John MacArthur and Los Angeles County

No agreement was reached Monday, Aug. 24, in the dispute between John MacArthur and his Grace Community Church and the County of Los Angeles over COVID-19 restrictions.

Government officials, citing the public health threat of coronavirus “super-spreader” events, have sought the court’s help to enforce a public health restriction the church has flaunted for four weeks now.

According to court records, a hearing was held in the Superior Court of California on Aug. 24 before Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff. The church filed 18 pages of new documentation defending its position, and the county filed eight pages of documentation restating its case against the church.

Seeking a temporary restraining order

At Monday’s hearing, the county hoped the judge would issue a temporary restraining order against the church holding indoor worship services in defiance of the public health policy of the county. The church hoped the judge would not issue such an order and instead would rule the county health department’s regulations not applicable.

The judge did neither. Instead, he took the county’s request “under submission,” meaning he will issue a decision at some future date after more consideration. The next scheduled hearing on the original lawsuit filed by the church against the county and the countersuit filed by the county against the church is slated for Sept. 4.

At the heart of the current, secondary disagreement between the county and the church is a question of whether there is, in fact, a court order against the church. The county says there is; the church says there isn’t.

That conflict arose because of a ruling from the bench last Friday, Aug. 21, that there is no court order against the church holding indoor, unmasked services, although there is clearly a county public health order prohibiting such mass gatherings. The church and its law firm sent out a news release declaring victory against the government officials because there is “no court order” prohibiting indoor worship. What the church and its law firm did not say is that the same judge also affirmed that the county has the right to issue public health orders.

Because the church continues to defy the county’s public health order, the county continues to seek a court order against the church. To date, the county has prevailed all the way to the California Court of Appeal, which issued an emergency ruling Aug. 15 saying the preponderance of evidence falls in favor of the county health department and therefore the church should not be allowed to hold indoor services while the original lawsuit is pending.

Thus, when county officials say there has been a court ruling against the church’s indoor services, this is the ruling to which they refer. When the church says there has not been a ruling against the church, they are speaking of the Superior Court while ignoring the Court of Appeal.

On Monday, Judge Beckloff did not settle this dispute.

Disputing the state and county health orders

In its latest brief to the court, the county said: “There can be no dispute that the Court of Appeal has upheld the validity of — and the county’s right to enforce — the health order. That health order prohibits indoor services. There is also no dispute that defendants continue conducting indoor services even after the Court of Appeal order. Now, the county seeks a temporary restraining order ensuring that the church complies with the valid health order. As the Court of Appeal stated, the county will likely prevail in this suit and the balance of the equities favors the county’s request for temporary relief prohibiting indoor services. For these reasons, a TRO is appropriate and should be granted.”

In comments to his congregation posted online and echoed in legal briefs filed Aug. 24, MacArthur said: “When the devastating lockdown began, it was supposed to be a short-term stopgap measure, with the goal to ‘flatten the curve’ — meaning they wanted to slow the rate of infection to ensure that hospitals weren’t overwhelmed. And there were horrific projections of death. In light of those factors, our pastors supported the measures by observing the guidelines that were issued for churches. But we did not yield our spiritual authority to the secular government. We said from the very start that our voluntary compliance was subject to change if the restrictions dragged on beyond the stated goal, or politicians unduly intruded into church affairs, or if health officials added restrictions that would attempt to undermine the church’s mission.

“But we are now more than 20 weeks into the unrelieved restrictions. It is apparent that those original projections of death were wrong and the virus is nowhere near as dangerous as originally feared. Still, roughly 40% of the year has passed with our church essentially unable to gather in a normal way. Pastors’ ability to shepherd their flocks has been severely curtailed. The unity and influence of the church has been threatened. Opportunities for believers to serve and minister to one another have been missed. And the suffering of Christians who are troubled, fearful, distressed, infirm or otherwise in urgent need of fellowship and encouragement has been magnified beyond anything that could reasonably be considered just or necessary.”

The county and state restrictions force churches to “choose between the clear command of our Lord and the government officials,” MacArthur said. “Therefore, following the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ, we gladly choose to obey him.”

The case for defying government orders

MacArthur has repeatedly said the church will not obey “illegitimate” government orders.

At trial, the church intends to call witnesses to dispute the science used by the county in its warnings.

Just because the church originally complied doesn’t mean the church ceded its authority to the state, he told the congregation. “To be clear, we believe that the original orders were just as much an illegitimate intrusion of state authority into ecclesiastical matters as we believe it is now. However, because we could not possibly have known the true severity of the virus, and because we care about people as our Lord did, we believe guarding public health against serious contagions is a rightful function of Christians as well as civil government. Therefore, we voluntarily followed the initial recommendations of our government. It is, of course, legitimate for Christians to abstain from the assembly of saints temporarily in the face of illness or an imminent threat to public health.”

His and the church’s argument now rests on the assertion that the state and county are overreacting to the threat of the virus. At trial, the church intends to call witnesses to dispute the science used by the county in its warnings.

While the vast majority of Christian churches in COVID-19 hotspots like Los Angeles have continued to offer only online worship services, some of the most conservative pastors and churches — particularly those who follow and have been shaped by MacArthur — have asserted their urgent need to be open for in-person services.

Don Green is pastor of Truth Community Church in Cincinnati and former managing director of “Grace to You,” where he oversaw daily operation of John MacArthur’s radio ministry. He wrote a lengthy Facebook post last week about why churches need to be open for in-person worship. That post was shared on Twitter by Phil Johnson, another of MacArthur’s broadcasting handlers and influencers.

Green lamented that there is too much “unbiblical thinking these days” shaping the debate over COVID-19 and churches.

“The consensus biblical argument against churches holding their normal services is, ‘You shouldn’t do that. You’re putting people at risk. After all, the Christian message is to love your neighbor.” That is a devilish argument as measured by both its superficial plausibility and the more weighty truth it omits,” he wrote.

“The Christian message,” Green said, is not about loving neighbor but about loving God and worshiping God. “Christians love their neighbors in the prior context of the gospel.”

He then accused “our critics” of not truly caring about “biblical love” because their “love your neighbor” message is “their effort to contradict, condemn and control us through the shame tactics that work in other segments of society.”

Of these critics — which presumably would include some government officials and even fellow pastors — Green said: “They don’t get to define acceptable worship” and “we’re right not to cave in to them.”

Green declared that love of neighbor “is not the gospel” and “it’s not even the first goal of the law.” He quoted Jesus from Matthew 22, where he said the greatest commandment is to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind.” He stopped short of continuing the passage where Jesus says, “And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”

“Our obligation to God is greater than our obligation to our neighbor.”

“Loving our neighbor is important, but it comes in second place to love and obedience to God,” Green declared. “Our obligation to God is greater than our obligation to our neighbor.”

He added: “Our preeminent duty to God limits and informs the way we love our neighbor. We do not disregard our Lord for the sake of catering to the fearful, controlling demands of men. We may or may not wear masks and keep social distancing. That’s up to us, not them. Our prior, higher duty is to love and obey God first. Masks and social distancing have to fit around that, not vice-versa.”

In Atlanta, another biblical perspective

Across the country, in Atlanta, another equally prominent pastor as MacArthur has taken the opposite tack and declared his church will not reopen for in-person worship the rest of this year. This church through its various campuses reaches about 30,000 people weekly.

Andy Stanley, pastor of North Point Church in Atlanta, preached a sermon on Sunday, Aug. 16, titled “Not in It to Win It.” His church’s decision about remaining online only for now may not be in the best interest of his church but it is in the best interest of the community, he said.

This is not “bowing to Caesar,” Stanley said, noting that Atlanta does not face the same government restriction on assembly as Los Angeles. “The church always looks more Christlike when we are defending other people’s rights rather than our own.”

Churches and pastors that make COVID-19 restrictions a hill to die on live in “the version of Christianity consumed with winning” culture wars, the Atlanta pastor said.

