(123rf.com)

Most-read news of 2020 covered pandemic, racism, Calvinism, transgender pastor

News  |  December 30, 2020

Baptist News Global readers had a strong appetite this year for topics ranging from church-state battles over the pandemic, the link between Calvinism and racism and the painful experience of transgendered persons in the church.

BNG’s most-read articles in 2020 also included one about accusations of racism at a seminary founded by slaveholders and another about Americans’ overwhelming support for in-person worship in the pandemic, but not so much for attending in person themselves. And a piece about alternatives to Franklin Graham’s Operation Christmas Child — first published three years ago — also was highly read during the past 12 months as it has been every year since initial publication.

Presented here is BNG’s list of Top 10 most-read news and analysis stories for 2020.

  1. How John MacArthur loves the Bible but not his neighbor,” July 28, 2020 — California church holds worship gatherings despite COVID rates and restrictions. This was the first of a what became a series of articles about the California pastor and his congregation.
  2. “Pastor reveals true identity in live-streamed Sunday sermon,” June 18, 2020 — Canadian Baptist minister June Joplin reveals her transition to female identity to a surprised congregation.
  3. “Six ways ‘American Gospel’ is small-minded and abusive,” Aug. 14, 2020 — Pro-Calvinist documentary reveals its narrow views on authority, other religions, sin and justice, human identity, suffering and the cosmos.
  4. “SBC seminary presidents are ‘complicit with evil,’ revered California pastor says,” Dec. 15, 2020 — Black denominational leader blasts conservative Southern Baptist leaders for fearing race theory more than racism itself.
  5. “MacArthur defies late-night court order against indoor worship,” Aug. 16, 2020 — Judge’s ruling and coronavirus outbreak can’t keep this California church closed.
  6. “Americans want churches open but aren’t attending when they are open,” Aug. 12, 2020 — Survey finds 70% of Americans support in-person worship but only 12% actually attend.
  7. “Stuffing shoe boxes for the world’s poor? Maybe you should reconsider,” March 29, 2017 — Churches can find outlets for authentic charity by leaving the bubble created by Operation Christmas Child.
  8. “Baptist Calvinists defend slavery of Southern Seminary founders,” Sept. 9, 2020 — Prominent Southern Baptists defend honoring institution’s slaveholding past.
  9. “John MacArthur retains Trump lawyer in fight over COVID restrictions,”Aug.5, 2020 — Church battling California, Los Angeles pandemic restrictions taps Thomas More Society for legal representation.
  10. “Church dismisses pastor who came out as transgender in Sunday sermon,” July 22, 2020 — June Joplin loses pulpit in close congregational vote following surprise coming-out sermon.

Coming tomorrow: BNG’s most-read opinion pieces of 2020.

