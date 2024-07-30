Oklahoma school districts pushing back on Bible mandate

At least 13 large school districts in Oklahoma have told the state superintendent of public instruction they will not obey his order to place a Bible in every classroom and require every teacher to teach from it.

Earlier this summer, State Superintendent Ryan Walters issued a mandate — already being challenged legally — requiring a Bible in every classroom and instruction on specific topics from the Bible. “Immediate and complete implementation of these guidelines for the 2024-2025 school year is required,” Walters wrote last week.

Now, The Oklahoman reports some large school districts are rebelling against that directive. Among them are Piedmont Public Schools, Norman Public Schools, Moore Public Schools, Stillwater Public Schools, Bixby Public Schools, Yukon Public Schools, Jenks Public Schools, and the Deer Creek School District.

Public radio station KGOU reports additional resistance from five additional districts: Sand Springs Public Schools, Broken Arrow Public Schools, Collinsville Public Schools, Owasso Public Schools, Tulsa Public Schools.

Tulsa has the largest school district in the state, with 33,871 students enrolled. Moore, located on the south side of Oklahoma City, is the fifth largest school district in the state. Norman, located just south of Moore and home to the University of Oklahoma, is the eighth largest district in the state.

Jenks Public Schools, located in suburban Tulsa, sent a letter to parents saying it “has no plans to change course from our current materials.”

“Jenks Public Schools will continue to use our current curriculum and approved resources aligned to the Oklahoma Academic Standards approved by the Oklahoma State Legislature,” the letter explains.

The Oklahoman quoted Rep. Cyndi Munson, House minority leader: “The state superintendent continues to feel emboldened enough to make mandates he has no authority to implement. This is because the Republican supermajority refuses to hold him accountable. The state superintendent says it is Democrats that do not want these changes, but we know from actively engaging with our constituents that this Bible mandate in public schools is something both Democrats and Republicans are adamantly against. This is nothing more than an attempt to strip Oklahomans of their religious freedom. The state superintendent can say this Bible mandate is not for religious purposes all he wants, but his unlawful, unfunded mandate and clear disregard for the legislative process says otherwise.”

Walters, a conservative evangelical who previously taught high school history classes, succeeded a more moderate superintendent, Joy Hoffmeister, who left the post to make an unsuccessful run for governor. Walters has been accused across the state of injecting a Christian nationalist agenda into public education in what already is a very conservative state.

Owasso Public Schools was in the news last year because of the death of nonbinary student Nex Benedict, who reported being severely bullied by other students. Having been in the national spotlight, Owasso Superintendent Margaret Coates said Oklahoma law is clear that curriculum and instructional materials are “a matter of local control” and the state department may recommend, but not mandate, certain curriculum. “As a public school system, it is crucial that we maintain neutrality and objectivity in our curriculum and instructional practices,” she wrote in a letter to parents.

Rob Miller, superintendent of Bixby Public Schools, located south of Tulsa, issued a statement saying his district is “fully aligned with the state-approved social studies curriculum in the current Oklahoma State Academic Standards.” Walters served on the executive committee that helped draft the standards and endorsed them when they were adopted, Miller noted.

The superintendent highlighted Walters’ comments that he would welcome lawsuits against the Bible mandate, hoping that would lead to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning previous precedent regarding the separation of church and state.

“His statement seems to be a tacit acknowledgment that this directive may not pass constitutional muster based on current statutes and legal precedent and may require a future review by the Supreme Court,” Miller said. “As a result, Bixby Schools will continue to comply with existing case law to ensure that the rights of our students and employees are fully protected.”

