Passport gets $1 million Lilly grant

Passport, a national student ministry, has received a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc to support The Growing Faith Initiative.

The grant will expand and enhance Passport’s daily devotional site, d365.org, and allow Passport to more readily connect with parents of campers during summer camp and throughout the year.

The overarching goal of The Growing Faith Initiative is to provide parents with tools and resources for casual faith conversations that can be woven into everyday life, according to Passport President David Burroughs. “We want to share insights, songs and approachable practices that are simple and can integrate into the busy lives of young families.

“We surveyed several hundred of the parents of our campers, who told us that they lead busy lives, so it will be important that our offerings come without adding pressure or expectation,” he added. “We hope to provide thoughtful moments for sacred space on which a family can nurture a spiritual foundation.”

The grant is part of the Lilly Endowment’s Christian Parenting and Caregiving Initiative, which seeks to help parents and caregivers share their faith and values with their children. The organization anticipates awarding about 60 grants to charitable organizations including theological schools, colleges and universities, church resourcing agencies, publishing houses, national and regional denominational judicatories, camps and retreat centers, and other religious organizations.

This grant is the largest independent donation grant in Passport’s 30-year history and its second free-standing grant from Lilly Endowment.

In March 2022, Passport received a $50,000 planning grant from Lilly to explore projects that may help families with faith formation.

Passport is a national nonprofit student ministry providing creative summer camp experiences for youth and children, with a focus on mission action and education.

The Lilly Endowment is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by three members of the Lilly family with gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. The Endowment, however, is separate from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment exists to support the causes of community development, education and religion.

