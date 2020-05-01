Religious groups offer resources for churches preparing to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

National and regional Baptist denominations and networks are among religious organizations to provide online resources and expertise to congregational leaders during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video, webinars and written guidance have walked churches through the how-tos of launching virtual worship services and providing online pastoral care, Bible study and small-group spiritual formation.

With the gradual reopening of public spaces in many states, faith leaders are now offering recommendations for churches seeking to safely welcome congregants back into their facilities. A sampling is provided below:

American Baptist Churches USA: https://www.abc-usa.org/coronavirus/

Baptist General Convention of Texas: https://texasbaptists.org/response/covid-19/relaunch

Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Alabama: http://www.alabamacbf.org/covid-19-response

CBF: https://cbf.net/resuming

CBF of Georgia: https://www.cbfga.org/covid19/

CBF of North Carolina: https://cbfnc.org/coronavirus-resources/

Evangelical Free Church of America: https://www.efca.org/covid-19-resources

Presbyterian Church U.S.A.: https://www.pcusa.org/site_media/media/uploads/covid-19/returning-to-church.pdf

Wisconsin Council of Churches: https://www.wichurches.org/2020/04/23/returning-to-church/

Baptist News Global also has compiled a list of helpful online articles for churches, individuals and families.

