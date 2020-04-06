Resources for churches, ministers and laypeople amid the onslaught of COVID-19

How can churches, pastors, other ministry staff and laypersons adapt amid a pandemic that has affected every area of congregational life as well as the neighborhoods and communities in which churches reside? To supplement the original news stories and opinion articles published at baptistnews.com related to the novel coronavirus, the Baptist News Global staff has compiled a list of helpful articles and resources accessible online.
The list will be updated periodically. If you have recommendations for additions to this compilation or a suggestion for a compelling story about faith, ministry and community during these difficult days, we have created a simple form for you to use.
For all of BNG’s original news and opinion content related to COVID-19, look for the hashtag #intimeslikethese.
Government resources for COVID-19
- CDC Resource Page for Community and Faith-Based Leaders
- CDC main resource page for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC instructions on how to wash your hands
- WHO Update Page for COVID-19
- Breakdown of COVID-19 by a Doctor
- Every State’s Response to COVID-19
Baptist resources for COVID-19
- CBF Regular Coronavirus Updates
- CBF Podcast: Church Leaders and COVID-19
- CBF Church Grants and Online Giving Assistance
- Alliance of Baptists Resources for COVID-19
- Cares Act: Resources for Churches and Faith Organizations
- Guidestone’s COVID Pandemic Phase III Stimulus Package Makes Churches Eligible for Relief
Bible study, devotion and discipleship resources
- Daily Devotions with D365
- Daily Lectio Divina Resource
- Daily Reflections from The Upper Room
- Bible Study: Faith in the Midst of Community Disaster
Resources for children
- FEMA: Helping Children Cope with Disaster
- PBS: When Something Scary Happens Resource Videos
- PBS: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus
- Child Mind Institute: Talking to Kids About the Coronavirus
- All Night, All Day: Nighttime Prayer with Children in Time of Uncertainty
- God Welcomes Our “Why” Questions
- Together for a Meal: A Mealtime Liturgy for a Family Unit or Small Group
- Teach Us To Pray: Scripture-Centered Family Worship through the Year
- Free Weekly Faith Formation Resources for Kids
- Washing our Hands and Forever in God’s Hands
- Ideas for Creating a Routine, including the rhythm of morning prayer
- Fred Rogers Productions: One Activity A Day
- Playlist of Upbeat Songs for Kids
Worship leadership in COVID-19
- How to Lead Calmly in a Global Outbreak
- Streaming Services Legally
- Streaming Services with Facebook Live
- Streaming Services On a Budget: Tips for Your Church
- One License Grants
- Leading Online Without Losing Your Soul or Body
Pastoral care in COVID-19
Minister mental health and self-care
Prayers for COVID-19
- God Go Before You: A Family, Care Home, or Small Group Blessing to Learn and Practice by Barbara J. Newman
- Prayer during the Coronavirus Pandemic by Alan Rudnick
- A Blessing for Healthcare Workers in a Time of Pandemic by Kate Williams
- Litany for Times of Distress
- A Daily Prayer Book for Lent: Free Download of Lent Section
- Prayers during Trouble and Disaster
- Prayers & Liturgies from Alliance of Baptists
How we help
- What the Early Church Can Teach Us
- Churches Respond to Needs during COVID-19
- A List of Ways to Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic
And 100 Ideas for Ministry by Traci Smith