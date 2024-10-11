“Stuck in the Middle with You’ podcast drops 10th episode

BNG’s new limited-series podcast, “Stuck in the Middle with You,” now has 10 episodes available for streaming and download.

The series features BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield in dialogue with Benjamin Cole, also known as The Baptist Blogger. Each episode focuses on some aspect of the Southern Baptist Convention and related Baptist groups — including historical context and present-day issues.

The latest episode, released yesterday, is about Baptist media. Wingfield traces the rich history of Baptist journalism in America and Cole picks up the thread to explain his own role as a media disrupter through independent blogging. Find that episode and others here on Apple Podcasts or here for other platforms.

Previous episodes include an introductory conversation, a dialogue on the SBC’s broken trustee system, a special episode on sexual abuse litigation, an explanation of why the gap between the SBC and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is wider than it was 30 years ago, an episode on Christian nationalism, an explanation of what’s wrong with the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, a review of changes in missions, a brief history of theological education in the SBC and beyond, and an episode about resurgent Calvinism in the SBC. Next week’s episode will explain what’s going on with about 30 lawsuits currently pending against the SBC and its entities.