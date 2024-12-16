The art of patriotic dealmaking

It is incomprehensible that opponents of President-elect Donald Trump criticize his efforts to commemorate historical events and memorable occasions from our recent national story by offering personal souvenirs to his fellow Americans. After all, he is simply following the footsteps of some of our most famous U.S. presidents — in whose company he is confident he belongs — leaders of our country who also sold souvenirs from their own presidencies.

You’ve heard these stories, right?

We must not forget that George Washington, the “Father of our Country,” sold whiskey glasses from his distillery at Mount Vernon etched with his initials “GW.”

Thomas Jefferson, the third president, offered quill pens like the one he used to draft the Declaration of Independence, except the quill tips were made of gold.

Andrew Jackson, the seventh president — called “King Andrew” by critics who thought him unjust and tyrannical — felt his impoverished family history and lack of education made him the voice of the commoner. Many of those admirers paid dearly for a piece of hickory wood, painted with his facial image, and reminiscent of his moniker “Old Hickory,” given to him by his soldiers in the War of 1812 who considered him tough as hickory wood.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, was tragically shot at Ford’s Theater on April 14, 1865, dying the next day. But quick-thinking and business-savvy White House staff quickly hatched a plan to sell simulated theater tickets and “blood-stained” programs from the production of Our American Cousin, the play the president was watching when he was assassinated.

Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt became the 26th president of the United States in 1901. Fascinated with the financial success previous presidents enjoyed selling merchandise, but wishing to up the ante, he marketed saddles, ostensibly patterned after the saddles members of the first U.S. Volunteer Cavalry, or the “Rough Riders,” used to charge up San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War of 1898. For an extra price, Teddy would autograph a saddle.

Woodrow Wilson was the progressive and highly educated 28th president who led the United States into World War I. Upon allied victory in November 1918, Wilson attended the Paris Peace Conference, where he promoted the idea of a League of Nations, a multinational peacekeeping organization. So, it was natural for him to retail a gold medallion that featured the flags of the prominent future members of the League.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th president, like his brother Robert was a courageous advocate for civil rights and racial equality. This is known through his public speeches, promotion of legislation and appointments of African Americans to high-ranking public positions. What is not as well-known is the sale of Oxford-style “spectator shoes” fashioned after Kennedy’s taste in footwear, symbolically black and white to represent integration.

Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, was shot by John Hinkley Jr., on March 30, 1981, as he was about to enter his limousine after delivering a speech at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Seriously wounded, he nonetheless recovered and later advertised for sale small pieces of cloth cut from the suit he was wearing when he was shot, a precious keepsake for all those who admired his courage in the face of an assassination attempt.

Trump’s faithful imitation of the greats

If any of this were true, Trump would be dutifully following a hallowed tradition when he markets various objects he perceives his MAGA supporters would love to own. But none of the above is true. Trump remains in a classless class all by himself.

The following is true.

Trump sells Digital Trading Cards — for $99 each — advertised with the enticing invitation: “Collect your own Official Trump Digital Trading Cards by President Trump. Incredible, hand-drawn art, inspired by President Trump’s extraordinary life & career. … Cowboy Trump, Astronaut Trump, Business Trump, which one are you?”

One reviewer writes, concerning the newest iteration:

The trading cards include photos of a much younger and leaner Trump raising his hands in victory or dressed as a superhero. Written in small font below the link to purchase reads an explanation of the product: “Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles.”

“These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoins,” Trump explains. This will be his fourth NFT collection drop since December 2022, and a previous collection included his “Mugshot Edition NFTs.”

He offers gold-canvas, low-cut “Trump won” sneakers, featuring a gold T and American flag, designed to attract the collector because, according to the website, only 1,000 pairs of sneakers are being manufactured. They carry a price tag of $499.

The discerning shopper may choose also to purchase a Trump Golden Turbillon watch, almost totally made from 18-carat gold and decorated with 122 diamonds.

“You will stand out for all the right reasons,” asserts the advertisement, if you are willing to hand over $100,000 for this distinctive timepiece.

Aimed at his evangelical supporters and other Christian nationalist supporters, the man who previously lent his name and likeness to steaks and vodka is now promoting a $60 “God Bless the USA Bible,” named after country singer Lee Greenwood’s song, which is played each time the president-elect takes the stage.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many,” Trump intones. “It’s my favorite book.” This King James Version Bible has a handwritten copy of Greenwood’s lyrics, plus copies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

This product has inspired several imitation “Trump Bibles” and at least one satirical Holy Bible of Trump: King Donald Version, written and abridged by Christopher Bluma. All profits from the sale of this “bible” go to support the ACLU. In its pages, all references to God, the Lord, and Lord God have been replaced by Donald, Trump and Donald Trump. Hence, “In the beginning Donald created the heavens and the earth” and “The grace of our Donald Trump be with you all.

The satirical thought of a Bible associated with Trump notwithstanding, whoever conceived this combination of religious and political loyalties was clever indeed. The Bible appears to be selling well, especially among the president-elect’s Christian devotees, so many of whom are Christian nationalists.

The newest and most pricey Trump perk has just been announced: a $1 million per person candlelight dinner at Mar a Lago with the promise of meeting Donald Trump. Clearly not for the average Trump admirer, but for his billionaire buddies, this dinner signals an entirely new level of presidential marketing.

Marketing personal success stories

Surely Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama must be feeling some “sour grapes” because during their own presidencies, they did not take advantage of the opportunity to market their memorabilia. It takes someone like Donald Trump, creator of “the art of the deal,” to recognize how history provides more than ample occasion for selling good memories and happy thoughts to admiring Americans.

If it seems questionable that Trump and his family are being personally enriched by these sales, one should contemplate the physical exhaustion, mental anguish, social self-sacrifice and spiritual travail of one so totally committed to helping others as President-elect Donald Trump.

At least, that’s the justification many Americans have bought.

Rob Sellers is professor of theology and missions emeritus at Hardin-Simmons University’s Logsdon Seminary in Abilene, Texas. He is a past chair of the board of the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago. He and his wife, Janie, served a quarter century as missionary teachers in Indonesia. They have two children and five grandchildren.

Related articles:

Trump the blasphemer: During Holy Week, Trump compares himself to Jesus and hawks a white Christian nationalist Bible

Donald Trump is not the kind of star he thinks he is | Opinion by Donald Trump