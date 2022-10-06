Transitions for the week of 10-7-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Kyle Bailey, to Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as associate minister of missions.

Rick Bailey, to Murfreesboro (N.C.) Baptist Church, as minister in the interim.

Tim Boone, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as minister of missions.

Corey Bullock, concluding his tenure as minister of college students and engagement for Winter Park (N.C.) Baptist Church, effective the end of the year.

Heather Burke, to First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn., as minister of preschool and children.

Daniel Cash, to American Baptist Churches of the Dakotas, as executive minister.

Rebeka Fergusson-Lutz, to Lake Avenue Memorial Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y., as director of next generation ministries.

Chrissy Hardy, now serving as director of children and family ministry for Knollwood Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Keith Hargrove, to Goodwill Tabernacle Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa., as pastor.

Kheresa Harmon, to St. John’s Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as minister to children and their families.

Taylor Lowrey, to Park Cities Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as student pastor.

Keith Lowry, to Park Cities Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as discipleship pastor.

Jay Lynn, to Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Moseley, Va., as interim pastor.

Camille Mason, to Riverchase Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as children’s minister.

Matt McCauley, to Friendship Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., as pastor.

Steve McKinion, to Woodland Baptist Church, Wake Forest, N.C., as pastor of preaching and vision, effective Nov. 1. Currently he is professor of theology and patristic studies at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Taylor Miskel, to Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, N.C., as interim youth minister.

Dave Neely, to Ekklesia Church, Maryville, Tenn., as interim teaching pastor.

Chance Perkins, concluding his tenure as associate pastor/minister of education, discipleship and missions for First Baptist Church, Morehead, N.C., to relocate to Texas.

Bo Prosser, to St. John’s Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as interim pastor and consultant.

Christopher Simonton, to First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Ga., as minister to youth.

Claudia Grainger Sink, to Trinity Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as minister to preschool and family connections.

David Ragsdale, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as interim music leader.

Michael Rodriquez, to Ironbridge Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., as pastor.

Wesley Tew, to First Baptist Church, Cape Girardeau, Mo., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Mathis, Texas.

RETIREMENTS

Danny Langley, retiring as senior pastor of Crosspointe Meadows Church, Novi, Mich.

Michael Livingston, retiring as executive minister of The Riverside Church, New York, N.Y.

Robert Miller, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Texas City, Texas.

Greg Price, retiring as teaching pastor of Ekklesia Church, Maryville, Tenn.

Nancy Redding, retiring as director of music at Warrenton (Va.) Baptist Church.

Gary Schmieder, retiring after 29 years as church administrator for Central Bearden Church, Knoxville, Tenn.

Dorothy Strickland, retiring after 20 years as minister to children and their families for First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas.

Raymond White, retiring after 26 years as minister of music for McLean (Va.) Baptist Church.

ORDINATIONS

Justin Barringer, ordained to ministry on Oct. 9 by Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., where he is pastor of community engagement and theologian-in-residence.

Rusty Bennett, ordained to ministry on Sept. 3 by Southside Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala.

Madison Harner, ordained to ministry on Oct. 2 by Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., where she serves as minister to the Christian home.

Lori Barbour Moore, ordained to ministry on Aug. 28 by Westfield Baptist Church, Dunn, N.C.

Kyle Young, ordained to gospel ministry on Oct. 9 by Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., where he serves as Hispanic ministry associate.

DEATHS

Steven Ayers Jr., 41, died Sept. 8 in Macon, Ga. At the time of his death, he was director of youth and children’s ministry at Christ Church Episcopal in Macon. Prior to this he served as senior pastor of the Oaks Baptist Church, Lyons, Ga.; associate minister of the First Baptist Church, Mount Airy, N.C.; minister to students at Memorial Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C.; and minister of youth at First Baptist Church, Lexington, N.C. He is survived by his wife, Rebekah; and twin sons, Silas and Luke.

Herbert H. Lusk III, 69, died Sept. 19 in Philadelphia, Pa. He became pastor of Greater Exodus Baptist Church in Philadelphia in 1982. Under his tenure the church experienced phenomenal growth. He is survived by his wife, Vickey; three children, Danuelle, Laiah and Herbert III; and three grandsons.

ANNIVERSARIES

Tony Hopkins, 20 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.

Bo Prosser, 20 years with the Cooperative Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Ind.: 200 years; Sept. 25.

Pittsboro (N.C.) Baptist Church; 175 years; Oct. 9.

North Run Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.; 190 years; Oct. 9.

