Transitions for the week of 8-12-22

STAFF CHANGES

Eric Ayers, to Pfafftown (N.C.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He had been serving as interim pastor.

Dawson Bailey, to Corinth Baptist Church, New Kent, Va., as minister of administration.

Chase and Brittany Caldwell, concluding their tenure as co-pastors of Nobles Chapel Baptist Church, Sims, N.C., effective Sept. 11, to relocate to Natchez, Miss.

Casey Carlton, to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, N.C., as pastor.

Chris Cobb, to First Baptist Church, Waxahachie, Texas, as executive pastor.

Linda Coley, to the Ormond Center at Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as executive director, effective Sept. 1.

Taylor Crumley, to Forest Hills Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as associate pastor for youth, children and their families.

John Daniels, now serving as executive pastor of First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C. Since 2015 he has been minister of administration there.

Nick Eason, to Kentwood Heights Baptist Church, Quinton, Va., as associate pastor for children and youth.

Ronda Ferreira, to American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, as director of finance and administration.

Carrie Harris, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Decatur, Ga., as director of Fellowship experiences. She has served on the CBF staff for the past eight years in roles focused on communications and marketing.

Matt Hester, to First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., as minister to students.

Elizabeth Maye, to Providence Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as minister with children and their families.

Mike McMeniman, concluding his tenure as senior pastor of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Russell Moore, to Christianity Today, as editor in chief. For the past two years he has been its public theologian and director of the Public Theology Project. Previously he was director of the SBC Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.

Marie Onwubuariri, to American Baptist Churches of Wisconsin, as director of intercultural ministries. Most recently she was associate general secretary for mission resource development for American Baptist Churches USA.

Mark Ragsdale, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as interim minister of music and worship.

Kelly Rose, to Central Bearden Church, Knoxville, Tenn., as executive pastor, effective Sept. 1.

Myles Shipp, to First Baptist Church, Newport News, Va., as pastoral intern.

Robin Stoops, to American Baptist Churches USA, as interim associate general secretary, effective in October. He comes from American Baptist Churches of Nebraska, where he was executive minister.

Lori Welborn, concluding her tenure as associate minister to children and community engagement for New Hope Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

RETIREMENT

Terry Cagle, retiring as pastor of Greenlawn Baptist Church, Columbia, S.C.

ORDINATIONS

Teddy Ivey, ordained to gospel ministry on August 14 by Sandy Springs (Ga.) Christian Church.

Maddie Rarick, ordained to gospel ministry on Aug. 14 by First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas. She is pastor of Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, Temple, Texas.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Chris Dawson, 10 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Monroe, N.C.

Hilton Jeffreys, 15 years as lead pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Salem, Va.

Robert Gammon, 10 years as minister of music at Broadway Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.

Ryan Phillips, 5 years as pastor of Church in Bethesda, Md.

