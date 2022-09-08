Transitions for the week of 9-9-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Neal Abbott, to Dellview Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as pastor.

Jonathon Acosta, to Eagle Eyrie Baptist Conference Center, Lynchburg, Va., as assistant director.

Steve Allen, to American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky, as region minister. He is pastor of First Baptist Church, Osgood, Ind.

Ken Arnold, to Hardy Central Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as pastor.

Hannah Beck, to First Baptist Church, Mocksville, N.C., as director of children’s ministry.

Don Berry, to Boiling Springs (N.C.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Andrew Bryan, to First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C., as director of student ministry.

Jeremiah Camarata, to First Baptist Church, South Lebanon, Ohio, as senior pastor.

DJ Carter, to Antioch Baptist Church, Scottsville, Va., as associate pastor.

Myron C. Duff Jr., to Oasis of Hope, Indianapolis, Ind., as pastor.

Eric Carroll, to Tomahawk Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., as pastor.

Jenny Faulkner, to Antioch Baptist Church, Scottsville, Va., as youth minister.

Kingsley East Gibbs, to Dayspring Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as youth minister.

Claudia Grainger-Sink, to Trinity Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as minister to middle school and family connections.

Kevin Hampton, to First Baptist Church, Gaffney, S.C., as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Boiling Springs, S.C., where he was discipleship pastor.

Martha Harvey, to University Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, as minister to children and preschool. She comes from Somerset Hills Baptist Church, Basking Ridge, N.J., where she was worship leader and children’s ministry team director.

Justin Curtis Johnson, to First Baptist Church, Marion N.C., as music director.

Nick Kirby, to First Baptist Church, Belton, S.C., as senior pastor.

Bridget Kokolis, to First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., as minister to children. She comes from Augusta Road Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., where she was minister to families.

Jeremy Meads, to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as minister of youth and families.

Emily Megginson, to Mountain Brook (Ala.) Baptist Church, as family ministries associate.

Karen Morris, now serving as children’s minister at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Beaverdam, Va.

Randi Outlaw, to First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., as director of children’s ministry.

Alan B. Redditt, to St. Matthews Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Georgetown (Ky.) Baptist Church.

Josh Roberts, to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., as minister to young adults.

Jay Roland, to Earle Street Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., as connections minister.

Christine Roush, to the American Baptist Foundation, as executive director, effective Oct. 1. She has served as pastor of churches in Oregon and New York; been chief operating officer of American Baptist mission partner, Rainbow Acres; and national coordinator for discipleship and faith formation for the American Baptist Home Mission Societies.

Eric Schneiderhan, to First Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., as student pastor. He comes from Evangelical Baptist Church, Geneva, Switzerland, where he was director of youth and discipleship.

David Slayton, to Amelia (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Rocky Mount (Va.) Baptist Church.

Sara Clarke Turpin, to Buechel Park Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as senior pastor. She has served there since 2013 as associate pastor of spiritual formation and most recently as interim senior pastor.

Hannah Vassar, to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, Ga., as minister of youth and congregational connection.

Alena Vaughn, to Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo. as pastoral resident.

Clint Walker, to Eminence (Ky.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Joel Fairley, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Claremont, Calif., after 42 years of ministry.

Randy McConnell, retiring after 22 years as minister of music and worship of Chester (Va.) Baptist Church.

ORDINATION

Zach Brand, ordained to gospel ministry on Aug. 10 by Church on the Drive, Orlando, Fla.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Melissa Wilson, 10 years as minister of children and youth for First Baptist Church, Statesville, N.C.

CHURCHES

Aurelius Baptist Church, Mason, Mich.; 175 years; Aug. 28.

