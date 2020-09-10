Transitions for the week of 9-11-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jay Abernathy, to First Baptist Church, Woodville, Texas, as pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas, where he was associate pastor.

Scott Biggers, concluding his tenure as pastor of Boykins (Va.) Baptist Church, effective Sept. 27.

Parker Bowen, to First Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas, as associate minister of music.

David Durham, to First Baptist Church, Elon, N.C., as pastor.

Harris Gessner, to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as interim minister of music.

Dixie Ford, to Faith Fellowship Church, York, Pa., as pastor. She was recently ordained to ministry by Crosscreek Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala.

Angie Fuller, to Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo., as children’s pastor.

Mark Green, to First Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga., as pastor for senior adults, youth and children’s music. He comes from First Baptist Church, Avondale, Ga., where he was minister of music.

Jennifer Howell, named as inaugural director of the theology, ecology and food justice program at Baylor University’s Truett Theological Seminary, Waco, Texas. The program is expected to begin in fall 2021.

Katy Little, to First Baptist Church, Midland, Texas, as associate minister for senior adults and women’s ministries.

Jason Mack, to Underwood Memorial Baptist Church, Milwaukee, Wis., as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Madison, Wis., where he was minister of community.

Christian McIvor, to Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as minister of worship, music and the arts.

Karli Selz, to Earle Street Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., as minister to preschoolers and children. She comes from First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where she was director of communications.

Vince Smith, to First Baptist Church, Marianna, Fla., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas.

Amanda Standiford, to First Baptist Church, Frankfort, Ky., as associate pastor of children and spiritual formation.

Andrew Tonks, to Immanuel Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., as minister of youth. He is beginning his second year at Vanderbilt Divinity School.

RETIREMENT

Ed Spencer, retiring as minister of music at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va.

DEATHS

Henry P. Davis Jr., 90, died Sept. 7 in Jackson, N.J. He accepted the call to ministry in 1967 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Asbury Park, N.J. He was pastor of True Vine Baptist Church in Asbury Park from 1970-73. He was then called as pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, Atlantic Highlands, N.J., where he served for 40 years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons, David, Henry III, Kevin and Kent; daughter, Susan D. Wigenton; stepchildren, Derrick Ryan, Rickey Ryan, Kenneth Ryan, Cheryl R. Waller, Russell Ryan and Debra R. Colbert.

Ralph Hunt Jr., 94, died Aug. 29 in Wichita, Kansas. He had served as pastor of Meridian Avenue Baptist Church, Wichita, Kansas, as well as churches in Fairview and Valley Center, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, and son, Matthew. He is survived by daughter, Jane Baker; son Dan; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

William “Bill” Smith, 50, died Sept. 7 in Whiteville, N.C. At the time of his death he was pastor of Burgaw Baptist Church, Burgaw, N.C. He had served as youth minister at Bear Creek Baptist Church and pastor of Midville Baptist Church and Pleasant Grove Baptist churches. He is survived by his wife, Betty; and a son, Isaiah.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Wade Bibb, 10 years as pastor of Central Baptist Church Bearden, Knoxville, Tenn.

Julie Girards, 15 years as minister to children at Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Mike Hatfield, 20 years as pastor of Chatham Heights Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va.

Ken Williams, 15 years as pastor of Union Baptist Church, Amelia Courthouse, Va.

