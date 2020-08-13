Transitions for the week of 8-14-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Parker Bowen, to First Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas, as associate minister of music.

Jerry Carlisle, to Texas Baptist Missions Foundation, as president. He has served as vice president of the foundation since 2015.

Doug Crawshaw, now serving as pastor of First Baptist Church, Waverly, Kansas.

Jonathan Davis, concluding his tenure as pastor of Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock, Va. He will relocate to central Texas and be involved in the founding of a new seminary.

Val Fisk, to University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Va., as associate minister with youth and collegiate ministries. She was pastoral resident at Central Baptist Church Bearden, Knoxville, Tenn.

Lisa Maxine Goods, to Shiloh Baptist Church, Cleveland, Ohio, as senior pastor.

Madison Harner, to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as minister to the Christian home. She comes from DaySpring Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where she was pastoral associate.

Jessica Henks, to First Baptist Church, Stillwell, Kansas, as administration and worship pastor.

Tracie Jernigan and Dominique Nash, to The Summit, Sylva, N.C., as co-pastors.

Michael A. Jordan, to County Line Baptist Church, Rogers, Texas, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Axton, Va.

Andy Jung, to Fuller Youth Institute, Pasadena, Calif., as director of church engagement. He comes from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina, where he was associate executive coordinator.

John Kress, to First Baptist Church, Horton, Kansas, as pastor.

Evan Kutz, to Woodmont Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., as minister to students.

Michael Lasater-Sizemore, to Benson (N.C.) Baptist Church, as minister of youth and children.

Gerald Mendenhall, to First Baptist Church, Meade, Kansas, as pastor.

Joel Odondi, to First Baptist Church, Salina, Kansas, as associate pastor.

Bryan Polin, to First Baptist Church, Herington, Kansas, as associate pastor.

Chris Prater, to First Baptist Church, Hays, Kansas, as pastor.

Jeff Rogers, to First Baptist Church, High Point, N.C., as interim minister.

Harry Rowland, to Second Avenue Baptist Church, Rome, Ga., as short-term interim pastor.

Tommy Sanders, to Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as minister to senior adults.

Meredith Stone, to Baptist Women in Ministry, as executive director, effective Aug. 24. Most recently she served as associate dean for academics and assistant professor of Scripture and ministry at Logsdon Seminary of Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene, Texas.

Timothy Thomas, to Elon (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Karen Wilson, now serving as president of the Baptist World Alliance Women’s Department. Currently she is CEO of Global Leadership Network Australia.

RETIREMENTS

Nevin Werron, retiring and concluding his interim pastorate of First Baptist Church, Haddonfield, N.J.

Mary Alice Seals, retiring after 20 years as minister of music and senior adults at First Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., effective Aug. 30.

ORDINATION

Alicia Dixon-Garrard, ordained to ministry on Aug. 2 by Memorial Park Baptist Church, Vestal, N.Y.

DEATHS

Johnny E. Henderson, 68, died July 31 in Paoli, Ind. He served as bi-vocational pastor of Eastview Baptist Church in Paoli from 2003-2008, and Lost River Missionary Baptist Church from 2012 until retirement in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Kate.

Douglas ‘Doug’ Lee McClain, 60, died Aug. 5 in Lincolnton, N.C. He was pastor of First Baptist Church, High Shoals, N.C. He is survived by his wife, Paula; and daughter, Katherine James.

Roger E. Rayl, 67, died July 30 in Indianapolis, Ind. He was pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Indianapolis for 14 years, retiring in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Benjamin and Christopher; daughters, Catherine Williams and Emily Elrod; and two grandsons.

ANNIVERSARIES

Jim Bunce, 20 years as pastor of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, Front Royal, Va.

