Transitions for the week of 12-18-20

STAFF CHANGES

Bruce Burfield, to First Baptist Church, Lindsborg, Kansas, as pastor.

Sean Dunker-Bendigo, concluding his tenure as pastor of The Madison Church, Madison, N.H. He will become interim associate minister of South Church, United Church of Christ, Concord, N.H.

Zach Eccleston, to Calvary Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., as church operations and communications coordinator.

Chris Green, to First Baptist Church, Etna, and First Congregational Church of Hanover, N.H., as pastor.

Donna Hailson, to Community Church, Milton, N.H., as interim pastor.

Jessica Henks, to First Baptist Church, Stillwell, Kansas, as administration and worship pastor.

Brent McDougal, to First Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Cliff Temple Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Randle “Rick” Mixon, concluding his tenure as pastor of First Baptist Church, Palo Alto, Calif., to serve as interim minister at Fairview Community Church, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Cara Morgan, to First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C., as minister to children and their families.

Katelyn Morris, to First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as interim children’s minister. Previously she was children’s minister at Live Oak Baptist Church, Gatesville, Texas.

Dave Peterson, to Grace Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Va., as pastor. He is a chaplain with the United States Navy.

Todd Still, to Cliff Temple Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as interim pastor, effective Jan. 1.

Lynn Williams, concluding her tenure as executive pastor and minister of discipleship at First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Fla. She will return in 2021 as church administrator.

ORDAINED

Brandon Dupuis, ordained to the gospel ministry by First Baptist Church, Berlin, N.H., where he serves as pastor.

DEATHS

Rafael Bonilla, 78, died Nov. 24 in Mahchester, N.H. He had been pastor of the First Hispanic Baptist Church, Manchester, N.H., for nearly 40 years after his arrival from his native El Salvador. He pioneered Spanish language Christian radio in the greater Manchester area. He is survived by his wife, Ana Rosa; daughter, Destiny; and sons, Oscar and Jonathan.

Luke Robert “Bob” Fleming Sr., 92, died Nov. 24 in Richmond, Va. He was a Virginia Baptist pastor for many years. He is survived by his wife, Vera; two children, Deborah and Phyllis; and two grandchildren.

Douglas H. Merchant, 80, died Nov. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y. He served churches in New York in Clifton, Mumford, Albany, Weedsport, Cazenovia, Camillus and Baldwinsville, retiring in 2003 from Hillview Community Baptist Church. In retirement he continued his ministry by serving as interim and supply pastor. He is survived by his wife, Susanne; daughters, Bethany Hase and Melissa Lorton; son, Arthur; stepdaughters, Sarah Hobel and Rebecca Spencer; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Joseph “Don” Robertson, 74, died Nov. 29 in Lubbock, Texas. He had served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Grady, N.M.; First Baptist Church, Edmonston, Texas; Blodgert StreetBaptist Church in Carlsbad, N.M.; and College Heights Baptist Church, Plainview, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Steve, Stan and Matt; daughter, Alesha Ellis; five grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Lee Johnson, 20 years as pastor of Bear Valley Community Church, Colleyville, Texas

