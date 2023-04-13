Transitions for the week of 4-14-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Bryan Crouch, to Lynn Haven Baptist Church, Vinton, Va., as lead pastor. He has served there since 2004 holding positions in children’s, youth and family ministries.

Emmanuel Dudkin, to Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as interim minister of music.

Emilie Flaherty, to Cliff Temple Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as associate minister for children and families.

Alden Gallimore, to First Baptist Church, Altavista, Va., as pastor. He comes from Peace Haven Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., where he was a pastoral intern.

Mark Hussung, to First Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn., as classic worship leader.

Mark Kalagayan, to International Christian Church, Virginia Beach, Va., as minister of worship.

Catherine Miller, to First Baptist Church, Westwood, Mass., as pastor. She was pastor of Hill Memorial Baptist Church, Allston, Mass.

Cournty Davis Olds, to American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island, as executive minister.

Esther Pearson, to Beth Eden Baptist Church, Waltham, Mass., as pastor.

Lisa Porter, to University Heights Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo., as youth pastor.

Nate Puller, to Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as youth minister.

Ryan Russell, to First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas, as teaching and young adult pastor.

Scott Stearman, now serving as senior pastor of Bayshore Baptist Church, Tampa, Fla.

Cadance Tyler, to Baptist General Association of Virginia’s Kairos collegiate/young adult team, as campus minister for Longwood/Hampton-Sydney Baptist collegiate ministry.

Adam Woods, to Union Cross Baptist Church, Kernersville, N.C., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of United Baptist Church, Danville, Va.

RETIREMENTS

Jerry Cloninger, retiring after 15 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C.

Stan Gockel, retiring after more than 42 years in ministry. He served American Baptist congregations in Indianapolis, Tonawanda, N.Y., and Bluffton, Ind. In retirement he was interim or supply pastor for several churches.

Dan Taylor, retiring after 10 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Dover, Delaware.

DEATH

Ronald Tonks, 88, died Feb. 2 in Nashville, Tenn. He was pastor of Val Royal Baptist Church, St. Laurent, Quebec, Canada, and Silverville Baptist Church, Williams, Ind. He was assistant executive director of the SBC’s Historical Commission from 1972-1989. He then worked as assistant archivist for Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala. He was assistant and associate professor of history at Indiana Central College (University of Indianapolis); and for 30 years, he taught courses in U.S. history at Middle Tennessee State University, as well as Tennessee State University. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, and son, Douglas. He is survived by two sons, Ken and Stephen; four grandchildren; three stepchildren and seven stepgrandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Matthew Broyles, 5 years as pastor for college and young adults at First Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas.

Greg Lundberg, 5 years as minister of music and senior adults of First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, N.C.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 3-31-23

Transitions for the week of 3-17-23

Transitions for the week of 3-3-23

Transitions for the week of 2-17-23