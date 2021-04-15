Transitions for the week of 4-16-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Adam Cogliano, now serving as minister of music and worship at First Baptist Church, Dalton, Ga.

Keith Dixon, to Boiling Springs (N.C.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Dennis Green, to Tomahawk Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., as interim pastor.

Otis Hall, to Autumn Ridge Church, Rochester, Minn., as executive pastor of community and church engagement, effective May 7. He comes from Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., where he was missions pastor.

Daniel Harper, to Northside Baptist Church, Corsicana, Texas, as pastor. He previously served as pastor of First Baptist Church, DeLeon, Texas.

Tracy Hartman, to Farmville (Va.) Baptist Church, as transition pastor.

Jay Kieve, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as abuse prevention and response advocate. He is coordinator for Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina.

Beth Roberts, to CBF Church Benefits Board, as executive vice president and chief operating officer. She comes from Adventist Retirement, where she was associate administrator.

Alan Rudnick, now serving as senior minister at DeWitt (N.Y.) Community Church. Previously he was executive minister there.

Robert Sloan, to Baptist Temple, Houston, Texas, as interim pastor.

RETIREMENT

Paul Bailey, retiring as pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church, Syracuse, N.Y.

ORDINATION

Sarah Hemberger, ordained to ministry on April 11 by Willow Meadows Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, where she is associate minister of worship and families.

DEATHS

Melvin J. Bradshaw, 96, died March 19 in South Boston, Va. He and his wife, Edith, served as missionaries to Japan with the SBC Foreign Mission Board from 1950-1975. In the years that followed he was chaplain of the Virginia Baptist Children’s Home, director of missions for Dan River Baptist Association and pastor and interim pastor for numerous churches. He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Joel, Barry and Ken; daughter, Joanne Horton; stepsons, Steve, Mark and Chris Quigg; stepdaughter, Julie Goodwin; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stephen Lee Hartwick, 64, died March 8 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He had served as a church planter with the SBC Home Mission Board and in various positions within churches in North Dakota, Missouri and Texas. At the time of his death, he was executive pastor at First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi. He is survived by his wife, Belinda; daughter, Caryn Bell; sons, Stephen and Carl; and two grandsons.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Johnny Allmond, 5 years as pastor of Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, Va.

