Transitions for the week of 4-28-23

STAFF CHANGES

Charlie Barganier, to Trinity Baptist Church, Kerrville, Texas, as minister of worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Saginaw, Texas, where he was minister of music.

Reed Bernick, to First Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., as pastor for adult discipleship. Previously he served there as pastor to young adults.

David Dockery, to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas, as president.

Kasey Fagan, to First Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas, as minister to preschool and families.

Dixie Ford, to Crosscreek Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala., as pastor. Previously she served there as minister of children and youth and minister of worship and families.

Karen Walker Freeburg, to Northern Seminary, Lombard, Ill., as acting president.

Charlie Fuller, to Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as interim minister of music.

Megan Griffith, to Spring Creek Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Okla., as interim youth minister.

O.S. Hawkins, to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas, as chancellor.

Lauren McDuffie, to Community Baptist Church, Henderson, Ky., as senior pastor. She comes from First Baptist Church, Morehead, Ky., where she was associate pastor.

Anna Moxley, to Derbyshire Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as minister of faith development and music administration, effective June 11.

Charlie Pannell, to Memorial Baptist Church, Killeen, Texas, as worship pastor.

Ryan Russell, to First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas, as teaching and young adult pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where he was associate pastor for college and missions.

Steven Thomason, to Derbyshire Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as minister of music, effective June 11. He comes from First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., where he was minister of traditional worship.

RETIREMENTS

Leona Julian, retiring after nearly 29 years as organist for First Baptist Church, San Marcos, Texas.

Len Sak, retiring after 7 years as pastor to senior adults at Deermeadows Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

ORDINATION

Caroline Self, ordained to ministry on May 7 by First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C.

DEATHS

David D. Burhans, , 84, died April 11 in Richmond, Va. He served as chaplain of the University of Richmond from 19774 to 2004, serving as pastor, preacher and spiritual leader for the University community. In 1986 he was named the inaugural Jesse Ball duPont Chair of the Chaplaincy. He was instrumental in establishing interfaith dialogue at the University where in 1990 the Wilton Center for Interfaith Ministries was built. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; two daughters, Ann B. Hart and Emily B. Knight; two sons, David and William; and 11 grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Todd Bradbury, 10 years as pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va.

Duane Brooks, 25 years as senior pastor of Tallowood Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Chris George, 10 years as senior pastor of Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Risa Schneider, 30 years as church pianist for First Baptist Church, San Marcos, Texas.

Steve Wells, 20 years as pastor of South Main Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, College Station, Texas; 100 years; April 2.

Highland Hills Baptist Church, Macon, Ga., 70 years; April 16.

River Club Church, Fredericksburg, Va., 15 years; May 7.

United Baptist Church, Annandale, Va., 20 years, April 30.

