Transitions for the week of 6-19-20

STAFF CHANGES

Mary Alice Birdwhistell, to Highland Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as senior pastor. She comes from the pastorate of Calvary Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.

Amy Butler, to National City Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Washington, D.C., as two-year interim senior minister.

Matt Cook, to Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla., as interim pastor.

Zebulon M. Highben, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as associate professor of the practice of church music and director of chapel music at Duke University Chapel. Previously he served as associate professor of music at Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio.

Jimmy Lewis, to First Baptist Church, Cornelia, Ga., as interim pastor.

Robby Magee, to First Baptist Church, Plano, Texas, as executive pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Sealy, Texas, where he was lead pastor.

Trisha Miller Manarin, to the District of Columbia Baptist Convention, as executive director/minister, effective Aug. 17. She currently serves as executive coordinator for the Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Sean Roberds, to Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as executive coordinator, effective in September. He is pastor of First Baptist Church, Herndon, Va.

Ron Shortt, to Pioneer Baptist Church, Varina, Va., as interim pastor.

Jim Vaught, to Chancellor Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, Va., as transition pastor.

Miles Werntz, to the Baptist Studies Center in Abilene Christian University’s Graduate School of Theology, as founding director. Previously he was the T.B. Maston Chair of Christian Ethics and Practical Theology at Hardin-Simmons University’s Logsdon School of Theology in Abilene, Texas.

RETIREMENTS

Bruce Hargrove, retiring after nearly 40 years as minister of music at First Baptist Church, High Point, N.C.

DEATH

David M. Ambrister, 85, died June 9 in Princeton, W. Va. Since 1968 he had been an assistant professor at Bluefield College, Bluefield, Va. He was pastor of many churches during his ministry, from Blairtown, Ky. to Charlottesville, Va. He was a long-standing trustee of Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; two sons, Kenneth and Blair; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Kevin Collison, 15 years as pastor of Island View Baptist Church, Orange Park, Fla.

