Transitions for the week of 5-22-20

STAFF CHANGES

John Campbell, concluding his tenure as minister of music at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va.

Ashley Robinson, to Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as pastoral resident. She currently serves as volunteer and development director for Lost-n-Found Youth, an Atlanta nonprofit that serves homeless LGBT youth.

Eric Smith, to New Highland Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as children’s minister.

Jenna Sullivan, to Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as pastoral resident. She currently is associate pastor of Magnolia Road Church, Jonesboro, Ark.

Bryce Williams, to Chester (Va.) Baptist Church, as associate pastor to youth and young adults.

Daniel Willson, concluding his tenure as pastor of Williamsburg (Va.) Baptist Church.

RETIREMENTS

Eric Goforth, retiring after 26 years as senior pastor of Chancellor Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, Va.

Becky Matheny, retiring as pastor of spiritual and communal development at Lake Oconee Community Church, Greensboro, Ga.

Elmore E. Warren Jr., retiring after 35 years as pastor of Whitestone Baptist Church, Baltimore, Md.

DEATHS

David B. Beale, 82, died May 12 in Saluda, Va. He was pastor of Hermitage Baptist Church, Church View, Va., for many years and was named pastor emeritus. He also served as pastor of Coleman Falls Baptist Church, Big Island, Va.; Mineral Springs Baptist Church, Gladstone, Va.; and Red Oak Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Robin B. Franklin; two sons, David and Timothy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Joe Kutter, 75, died May 7 in Kansas City. He served five churches during his ministry. He was assistant pastor of First Baptist Church, Haddonfield, N.J.; pastor of First Baptist Church, Arlington, Kearny, N.J.; pastor of Cherry Hill Baptist Church, Dearborn Heights, Mich.; senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Royal Oak, Mich.; and senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Topeka, Kansas. He then served as executive director, America Baptist Ministers Council until retirement in 2012. He served 20 years as a trustee of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School and was elected life trustee. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; four children; and eleven grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Steven R. Gibson, 15 years as associate pastor/music at Franklin (Va.) Baptist Church.

Stacy Nowell, 5 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Huntersville, N.C.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Faith Tapestry Community Church, New Haven, Conn., 5 years.

