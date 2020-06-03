Transitions for the week of 6-5-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Kenneth H. Carter Jr., to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as bishop in residence. He is bishop of the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Jay Fannin, to Shady Oaks Baptist Church, Hurst, Texas, as pastor. He comes from Wedgewood Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, where he served as youth pastor.

Aretha Flucker, to Brite Divinity School, Fort Worth, Texas, as director of community and spiritual life. Previously she was minister of spiritual formation and assimilation at The Luke Church, Humble, Texas.

Zac Harrel, to Heart of Texas Baptist Network, as network missionary. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Gustine, Texas.

Becky Hopkins, to Branch’s Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as worship minister.

Alex Lockridge, to First Baptist Church, Corbin, Ky., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Morehead, Ky.

James Reid, to New Hope Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., as interim pastor.

Jorge Rivera, to South Garland Baptist Church Garland, Texas, as minister to students. He comes from First Baptist Church, Athens, Texas, where he was student pastor.

Cameron Vickery, to Pastors for Texas Children, as associate director.

RETIREMENTS

Milton Hollifield, retiring as executive director-treasurer of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, effective Feb. 28, 2021.

DEATH

Donald D. Gaines, 92, died May 24 in Wichita, Kansa. An ordained minister of American Baptist Churches, he served several Kansas churches during his ministry. He was active in the American Baptist Churches of the Central Region. He was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Arlene and Merna. He is survived by sons, Ronald, Randy and Jay; step-daughters, Barbara Horton and Beth Jemberg; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Jim Hamacher, 15 years as director of missions of Middle District Baptist Association, Midlothian, Va.

Tiffany Triplett Henkel, 15 years as pastor of Metro Baptist Church, New York City, and executive director of Rauschenbusch Metro Ministries.

Susan Sparks, 20 years at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, New York City. Thirteen of those years she has served as senior pastor.

Jim Wilson, 30 years as pastor of Arbor Baptist Church, Amelia, Va.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

University Baptist Church, Starkville, Miss.; 20 years; May 24.

