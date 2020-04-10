Transitions for the week of 4-10-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Natalie Aho, to Wake Forest University School of Divinity, Winston-Salem, N.C., as program manager. Previously she was director of engagement and annual giving for Baptist News Global.

Landon Collins, to The Baptist Church of Beaufort, Beaufort, S.C., as pastor.

Molly T. Marshall, concluding her tenure as president of Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas. She became president in 2004 and is credited with transitioning the seminary into a vibrant and relevant institution through her fundraising, administrative leadership and teaching.

Hannah McMahan King, completing a year-long transition process and her tenure with New Baptist Covenant. She has led the movement begun by President Jimmy Carter in 2007 for the past 13 years.

Jeremy Shoulta, to First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Ga., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain, N.C.

Scott Spencer, to Chester (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim senior minister.

RETIREMENT

David Wilkinson, retiring as executive director and publisher of Baptist News Global, effective June 30. He became executive director of Associated Baptist Press—BNG’s predecessor—in 2008.

DEATH

John “Jack” Moody, 94, died March 27 in Colonial Heights, Va. During his 40 years in the ministry, he started four new churches. He was pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, Blackstone, Va.; Bermuda Baptist Church, Chester, Va.; St. John Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Glebe Landing Baptist Church, Laneview, Va. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lily May. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

­

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 3-27-20

Transitions for the week of 3-13-20

Transitions for the week of 2-28-20

Transitions for the week of 2-21-20