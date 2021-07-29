Transitions for the week of 7-30-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Moses Aleman, to First Baptist Church, Inman, S.C., as interim worship leader.

Kristin McAtee, to Spring Creek Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Okla., as associate pastor.

Greg Breedlove, to First Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas, as pastor, effective Aug. 15. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Meadow, Texas.

Jim Brown, to First Baptist Church, Levelland, Texas, as interim pastor.

Joshuah Brian Campbell, to Wake Forest University School of Divinity, Winston-Salem, N.C. as director of music and arts and director of the University Gospel Choir.

Larry Chambliss, to First Baptist Church, Cleburne, Texas, as interim pastor.

Ryan Chandler, to First Baptist Church, Richmond, Texas, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Trinity Baptist Church, Orange, Texas.

Kevin Chartney, to First Baptist Church, Muskogee, Okla., as lead pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Bartlesville, Okla., where he was associate pastor.

Edgardo Colon-Emeric, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as dean. He is the Irene and William McCutchen associate professor of theology and reconciliation and director of the Center for Reconciliation.

Courtney Davis-Olds, to Point Pleasant (Pa.) Community Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Rebecca Driscoll, to American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, as creation care minister.

Jamie Fitzgerald, to Park Road Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as youth minister.

Elizabeth Franklin, now serving as director of children’s ministry at First Baptist Church, Laurens, S.C.

Will Gerrald, to First Baptist Church, Hickory, N.C., as associate pastor of music and worship.

Crystal Goree-Jennings, to Second Baptist Church, Germantown, Pa., as pastor.

David Guenin, to Moreland Baptist Church, Muncy, Pa., as pastor.

Shelby Haggray, to First Baptist Church of Levittown (Pa.)-Fairless Hills, as pastor.

Scott Hamilton, to Roanoke (Va.) Valley Baptist Association, as interim association mission strategist.

Debbie Kessler, to Chesterfield Baptist Church, Moseley, Va., as children’s director.

John Page, to Mount Olive Baptist Church, Hackensack, N.J., as senior minister. He comes from American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, where he was director of finance and stewardship.

Tiger Pennington, to First Baptist Church, Ottawa, Kansas, as pastor, effective Aug. 8.

Jonathan Pinto, to First Baptist Church, Dalton, Ga., as minister of senior adults and pianist.

Cam Reynolds, to First Baptist Church, Longview, Texas, as discipleship and connections minister, effective Aug. 22.Kavin Rowe, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as vice dean. He is the George Washington Ivey distinguished professor of New Testament at the school.

Cedric Rucker, to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Brockton, Mass., as pastor.

John Singer, to First Baptist Church, Waterloo, Iowa, as pastor.

Bob Sievers, to First Baptist Church, Payette, Idaho, as interim pastor.

Tiffany Slaughter, to Kenbridge (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Katrina Welborn, to First Baptist Church, Madison, Wis., as director of music and worship arts.

Steven White, to First Baptist Church, Salem, Mass., as lead pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Stephen Combs, retiring as pastor of Boskydell Baptist Church, Carbondale, Ill.

Frank Fischkorn, retiring as regional executive pastor of American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware, effective Dec. 31.

Russell Horning, retiring after 35 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Shinglehouse, Pa.

Zina Jacque, retiring after 20 years as pastor of Community Church of Barrington, Ill.

Kyle Kelley, retiring as coordinator of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Louisiana. He has served in various roles there for the past 17 years.

Sam Wilder, retiring after 26 years as senior minister of West Lakewood Baptist Church, Lakewood, Calif.

ORDINATIONS

Nikki Hightower, ordained to ministry on August 1 by Baptist Church of All Nations, Taunton, Mass.

Christine Jones, ordained to ministry on June 27 by First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Tenn.

Courtney Jones, ordained to ministry on July 22 by Temple Memorial Baptist Church, High Point, N.C.

Linda Moore, ordained to ministry on July 18 by Cross Mills Baptist Church, Charlestown, R.I., where she serves as pastor.

Jackie Taylor, ordained to ministry on July 11 by Journey Church, Roanoke, Va., where she is associate pastor.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

John Corson, 10 years as pastor of Windsor (Va.) Baptist Church.

David Hailey, 25 years as pastor of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Eddie Ramsey, 5 years as associate minister for pastoral care at Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C.

Paul Sims, 25 years as minister of music and worship at First Baptist Church, Corbin, Ky.

Jennifer Turner, 25 years as community missionary and director of the Oregon Hill Baptist Center, Richmond, Va.

CHURCH

Providence Baptist Church, Hendersonville, N.C.; 20 years; July 25.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 7-16-21

Transitions for the week of 7-2-21

Transitions for the week of 6-25-21

Transitions for the week of 6-11-21