Transitions for the week of 6-25-21

STAFF CHANGES

Todd Barnes, to Mayo Baptist Church, Spencer, Va., as pastor.

Carter Barrow, to First Baptist Church, Manchester, Ga., as associate pastor.

Steve Battaglia, to First Baptist Church, South Hill, Va., as pastor.

Win Davis, to Dover Baptist Association, Ashland, Va., as executive director of missions, effective Aug. 2. He comes from the pastorate of Cambridge Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Aretha Flucker, to Brite Divinity School, Fort Worth, Texas, as director of Baptist studies. She also serves as director of community and spiritual life there.

Harris Gessner, to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as minister of music.

Tara Gibbs, to Myers Park Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as minister of youth and college.

Christine Jones, to King’s Cross Church, Tullahoma, Tenn., as associate pastor. For the past 13 years she has served as associate professor of religion at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn.

David King, to One Accord Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va., as pastor.

Chase McLain, to Riverchase Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as senior pastor. He was serving as associate pastor there.

Truett Newton, to First Baptist Church, Chilton, Texas, as pastor. He comes from Lakeview Baptist Church, Lacy Lakeview, Texas, where he was minister to students.

Leon Runner, to First United Church, Fulton, N.Y., as pastor.

Willard Sawyer, to Oak Forest Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., as part-time minister of music. He recently retired after serving over 40 years in churches in the BGAV.

Kody Stewart, to Scottsville (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Roy Thomas, to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Gordonsville, Va., as interim pastor.

Jordan Villanueva, to Howard Payne University, Brownwood, Texas, as instructor in the School of Christian Studies. He comes from the pastorate of Indian Hills Baptist Church, Grand Prairie, Texas.

Diana Farrell White, to First Baptist Church, Radford, Va., as senior pastor. She comes from the pastorate of Covenant Community Church, Elba, Ala.

Kaleb Williamson, to Timber Ridge Baptist Church, Bedford, Va., as pastor of student ministries.

RETIREMENTS

Eddie Hammett, retiring as church and clergy coach for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina.

Della Ruth Johnson, retiring after 41 years as organist for First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Ga.

Ron Lyles, retiring after 40 years as pastor of South Main Baptist Church, Pasadena, Texas, effective Sept. 1.

Emily Monroe, retiring after 28 years as minister of music at First Baptist Church, Shelby, N.C.

Ed Shepard, retiring after 38 years as pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Aylett, Va.

Ted Williams, retiring as pastor of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Gordonsville, Va.

ORDINATIONS

Jonathan C. Balmer, ordained to ministry on June 6 by Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Moseley, Va., where he serves as senior pastor.

Mitch Crickenberger, ordained to ministry on June 6 by Brown’s Chapel, Dillwyn, Va.

Kimani “Kiki” Francois, ordained to ministry on June 13 by Peachtree Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga.

Sheryl Gallarneau, ordained to ministry on May 23 by Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas, where she serves as pastor of children, youth and families.

Jordan Humler, ordained to ministry on June 13 by Speegleville Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.

ANNIVERSARIES

Sam Mayo, 20 years as pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, Amelia, Va.

