Transitions for the week of 7-16-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Amy Strader Andrews, to Cedarbridge Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C., as pastor.

Linda Bergeon, to Atwater (Calif.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Bailey Chambers, to Grace Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., as music leader. He comes from Ball Camp Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., where he was worship leader.

Bob Collins, to Gwathmey Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., as intentional interim pastor.

David Crocker, to First Baptist Church, Gatlinburg, Tenn., as interim pastor.

Carrie Hickerson, concluding her tenure as children’s minister at First Baptist Church, Stillwater, Okla., to accept a teaching position at Stillwater Christian Academy.

Ashlee Hilburn, concluding her tenure as contemporary worship leader at Forest Hills Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., to accept a position at Hope Reins in Wake Forest, N.C.

Will Hough, to Calvary Baptist Church, Towson, Md., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Connellsville, Pa.

Kathryn S. Kimmel, to First Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn., as senior pastor, effective Aug. 29. She comes from the pastorate of University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Ben Knisley, to Grace Baptist Church, Woodbridge, Va., as outreach pastor. He comes from Biltmore Baptist Church, Franklin, N.C., where he was student pastor.

Jimmy Lewis, to First Baptist Church, Cornelia, Ga., as interim pastor.

Joshua Owens, to First Baptist Church, Lumberton, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Monroe, N.C., where he was associate minister.

Greg Pope, to First Baptist Church, Fitzgerald, Ga., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Second Avenue Baptist Church, Rome, Ga.

Steven Prinz, to First Baptist Church, Cambridge Springs, Pa., as pastor. He comes from Central Baptist Church, Gaffney, S.C., where he was most recently interim pastor.

John Rice, concluding his tenure as associate pastor at First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brett Rinehart, to First Baptist Church, Elkins, W. Va., as senior pastor. He comes from Sand Fork (W. Va.) Baptist Church, where he was youth pastor.

Nate Ryan, to West Springfield (Pa.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Robin Sandbothe, to Bethel Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., as pastor.

Jordan Towle, to Leesburg (Va.) Baptist Church, as student pastor, effective in October.

Kyle Tubbs, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Oklahoma, as coordinator. Previously he led the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship’s national church-starting program.

RETIREMENTS

Jim Anderson, retiring as pastor of Brick Baptist Church, Castlewood, Va.

Rod Beardsley, retiring after over 40 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Cambridge Springs, Pa.

Phil Christopher, retiring after 26 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas, effective Sept. 26.

Lila Deel, retiring as children’s minister at Central Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas.

Paula Dempsey, retiring after 12 years as director of partnership relations for the Alliance of Baptists, effective the end of September.

Bryan King, retiring after 20 years as organist at First Baptist Church, Auburn, Ala., effective later this year.

Dale Lynch, retiring after 24 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Belton, S.C.

Billie Schneider, retiring after 16 years as music minister at Dellview Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas.

Dale Stowe, retiring as minister to senior adults at Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky.

ORDINATIONS

Jon Ludwig, ordained to ministry on July 18 by First Baptist Church, Columbia, Mo., where he is pastoral care intern.

Amy Hall, ordained to ministry on June 11 by Convergence Church, Alexandria, Va.

Christine Jones, ordained to ministry on June 27 by First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Tenn.

Tim Konvalin, ordained to ministry on May 30 by Central Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas, where he is music minister.

Hannah Rule, ordained to ministry on July 11 by Parkway Baptist Church, Johns Creek, Ga.

DEATH

William Philip Risley, 76, died Feb. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. At the time of his death, he had served for 13 years as the pastor of Dellview Baptist Church in San Antonio. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Tiffany; grandson, Justin; step-son, Frederick; and granddaughter, Francine.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Cal Lord Jr., 10 years as pastor of Central Baptist Church, Westerly, R.I.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, Connellsville, Pa.; 225 years; June 27.

First Baptist Church, White Plains, N.Y.; 150 years; June 27.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 7-2-21

Transitions for the week of 6-25-21

Transitions for the week of 6-11-21

Transitions for the week of 5-2821