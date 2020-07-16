Transitions for the week of 7-17-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Derrick Arellano, to Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, N.C., as associate pastor for music and worship.

Andrew Barrett, to Trinity Baptist Church, Newton, N.C., as pastor.

Michelle Carroll, to First Baptist Church, Frankfort, Ky., as associate pastor of missions.

Doug Frazier, to Berryville (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Doug Harris, to American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island, as interim executive minister.

Brian Hart, now serving as pastor of Falling River Baptist Church, Brookneal, Va. Previously he was interim pastor there.

Rendell Hipps, to Calvary Baptist Church, West Asheville, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Hickory, N.C., where he was associate pastor of discipleship.

Andrea Huffman, to Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo., as pastoral resident. She recently received a degree from Central Baptist Theological Seminary.

Darren Lambert, to First Baptist Church, Salisbury, N.C., as pastor. Previously he was pastor of Enterprise Baptist Church, Littleton, N.C.

Karen Murphy, to First Baptist Church, Boerne, Texas, as minister to children and their families. For the past 13 years she was associate pastor of children’s ministries at University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Shauna Murphy, to First Baptist Church, Marietta, Ga., as children’s ministry associate.

Jeff Rogers, concluding his tenure as interim pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Newton, N.C.

Jennifer Sage, concluding her tenure after 18 years as minister of recreation at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas, to accept a position with Abilene Independent School District.

Jared Slack, concluding his tenure as minister of missional and spiritual formation at First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, to accept a position with The Other One’s Foundation, a ministry working with the homeless.

Allan Smith, to Haymarket (Va.) Baptist Church, as associate pastor for community outreach.

Timothy Thomas, to Elon (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

John Whitten, to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas, as senior pastor, effective Sept. 1. Since 2003 he has served as lead pastor of The Gathering at Pioneer Drive.

Ryan Wilson, to Wake Forest (N.C.) Baptist Church, as minister of Christian formation. He has been pastoral resident at Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, for the past two years.

RETIREMENT

Ralph Stalling, retiring as associate pastor, minister of Christian invitation at First Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

ORDINATION

Ashley Robinson, ordained to ministry on July 12 by Oakhurst Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga.

DEATH

Knud Wumpelmann, 97, died June 2. He was the first General Secretary of the Danish Baptist Union. After 16 years in that role, he became General Secretary for the European Baptist Federation from 1980-89. He was President of the Baptist World Alliance from 1990-1995. He is survived by his wife, Karen; two sons, Jorgen and Mogens; as well as grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Terry Baker, 5 years as minister of discipleship at Central Baptist Church of Bearden, Knoxville, Tenn.

Russ and Amy Dean, 20 years as co-pastors of Park Road Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Jim Everette, 30 years of ministry at First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C. Currently he serves as associate pastor of connection and care.

Abby Thornton Hailey, 10 years as pastor of Broadneck Baptist Church, Annapolis, Md.

Carlos Ichter, 10 years as minister of music and worship at Tallowood Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Curtis Ramsey-Lucas, 25 years with American Baptist Home Mission Societies. He currently serves as editor of The Christian Citizen.

Jim Wilson, 30 years as pastor of Arbor Baptist Church, Charlotte Courthouse, Va.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C.; 70 years.

