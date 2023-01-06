Ukrainian Baptist churches seek to become centers of heat and hope

With winter bearing down, Baptists in war-torn Ukraine have a vision of becoming centers of heat and hope, according to leaders of the Ukrainian Baptist Union.

Their message to the world was conveyed in a news release from the European Baptist Federation Jan. 5.

The Baptist Union strives to become a “shining light in the darkness of the war,” the leaders said.

Already, Baptists have distributed 229 generators to churches across the country and are helping to pay church utility bills — allowing the churches to become literal centers of heat and power.

One church partnered with local farmers to distribute more than 15 tons of potatoes to the hungry in the Donbas region since the beginning of the war.

In the tiny village of Bosivka, a church with only five members has been faithfully baking bread for the past 10 months and bringing it to a nearby remote village without a supermarket or bakery.

The Baptist Union continues to resource its pastors with workshops, training and times of reflection including one recently for military chaplains. Outside of Ukraine, they are working with pastors and leaders who have had to flee who are now ministering to displaced peoples across Europe and Central Asia.

Baptist leaders report the situation is most desperate in the recently liberated Kherson region, where the most critical damage to infrastructure has occurred. Here churches do their best with their own limited resources to feed and provide heat for those without. A pastor wrote, “These people turn to the church for help. We try to feed them with what we have at the church. Their needs are huge, but we don’t have enough workers to minister to them.”

Nevertheless, the greetings from Ukrainian Baptists at the time of Western Christmas offered words of spiritual hope: “May God’s unchanging mercy, his faithfulness and goodness be with you in the new upcoming year. We sincerely thank you for your cooperation and your sincere hearts, which were opened to Ukraine. In our prayers, we thank the Lord for you service. Our hearts are especially warmed by your support in the midst of this war. We believe that our joint service for the good of the country will be crowned with the victory of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Ukrainian leaders added: “Churches of Ukrainians continue to minister with greater zeal and courage despite the difficult life circumstances. We are convinced that the snowdrifts, worsening or absence of mobile communication, internet and electricity are not solid obstacles for the ministry to God and people. As for now, their missiles and drones have damaged several hundreds of vital infrastructure objects. We are trying hard to save electricity whenever possible, which today is supplied by short time limited cycles.

“Power plants, enterprises and residential buildings were hit. But we are still alive and can work with incredible gratefulness to the Lord for every day we have. He still sits on his throne, and all the leadership, power, and further history’s writing belong to him. He will not let Ukrainian people go through trials beyond our strength, so we entrust our current difficulties to him.”

Meanwhile, Baptists in nearby countries including Germany, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Belarus and Georgia continue to offer essential aid both sent into Ukraine and provided for the millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine.

Belarusian Baptists have set up a network of safe stopover places for those transiting through Belarus and are distributing information to protect those fleeing from human trafficking schemes. Baptists in Georgia are reaching out to those in need who are displaced in their country.