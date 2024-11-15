Yes, truth matters

As one who writes and creates with words, fact-checking and truth are second nature. Double-checking credible sources brings us closer to understanding the issue. Unlike writing a diary, I aim to reach the reader and make a connection.

Well-chosen words can gather us into belonging, infuse us with value. They make us feel seen and accepted. It takes a kind spirit to choose words of grace. Often, they land softly and stay awhile.

Sometimes they lead us to a new purpose, and we may not even realize it.

Other times they speak absolute, naked truth.

Knowing the truth sets us free from confusion and doubt. The truth is who we are as Christians, delighting and sometimes struggling to arrive at understanding the One we follow. It’s a lifelong journey of being aware and always referencing the source of truth.

Truth aligns with what is consistent in mind and heart, recognizing leaders whose words and actions are an example of the character of Christ.

The 2024 election results prove, instead, that about half of the country create their own beliefs from opinions as the source of truth. Often this results in sowing discord, harboring disrespect or worse. Confusion and chaos reign.

The world watches in disbelief. Half the country is outraged.

And now we will all live in their land.

What action does Jesus want us to take?

Creating art from the Spirit is a response to deeper thinking, pain, social unrest. It is truth for the artist, just as music is truth for the musician and clay is truth for the sculptor.

“All art, good, bad, indifferent, reflects its culture. Great art transcends its culture and touches on that which is eternal.”

Madeline L ‘Engle explains how to recognize truth: “Truth is eternal. Knowledge is changeable. It is disastrous to confuse them.”

In this new era, what words are you choosing to say? To believe? Words matter; they can change us.

Listen to the Spirit and create something, anything. You may discover a new way to ask questions, express your pain and by faith, live into a better world.

Phawnda Moore is a Northern California artist and award-winning author of Lettering from A to Z: 12 Styles & Awesome Projects for a Creative Life. In living a creative life, she shares spiritual insights from traveling, gardening and cooking. Find her at Facebook: Calligraphy & Design by Phawnda and Instagram: phawnda.moore

