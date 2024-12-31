BNG’s top analysis pieces in 2024 looked at megachurch pastors and Project 2025

The most-read Baptist News Global analysis pieces in 2024 were dominated by instances of clergy sexual abuse and the misogyny and hyper-masculinity being preached from megachurch pulpits.
Embattled personalities like Mark Driscoll and Matt Chandler were among the leaders whose behaviors generated scrutiny and condemnation. Another most-read piece provided background and interpretation of NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s conspiracy-laden commencement address belittling the role of women in family and society and promoting a tough-guy brand of Christianity.
And several pieces marked a return from previous years, including a 2023 breakdown of the process of choosing and compiling the books of the Bible, and another evaluating biblical translation in selecting a Bible. Another piece traced the financing behind the “He Gets Us” ad campaign to conservative Christian organizations. An analysis from 2022 delved into research on why people are leaving Christianity.
Here are BNG’s Top 15 analysis articles from 2024:
- “What happened when Mark Driscoll and Josh Howerton showed up at the Stronger Men’s Conference this weekend,” by Rick Pidcock, April 15, 2024 — Disgraced and embattled megachurch pastor Mark Driscoll “seethed” at the sight of a sword-swallowing male pole dancer and two male onlookers at a Stronger Men’s Conference. His on-stage condemnation earned him a rebuke from the event organizer.
- “Want to know who’s behind Project 2025? Follow the money through the swamp,” by Mara Richards Bim, July 23, 2024 — The Alliance Defending Freedom, Museum of the Bible and Turning Point USA are among the rightwing groups that donated almost $134 million over a seven-year period to organizations behind the writing of Project 2025.
- “Steve Lawson preached fire and brimstone except for himself,” by Rick Pidcock, Sept. 23, 2024 —With his release by Trinity Bible Church, Steve Larson joined a slew of Dallas-area pastors whose firings this year came with a range of vague explanations including “inappropriate” sexual relationships, “moral failure,” or falling short of biblical standards. Such vague language stifles conversation about the scandals, the author explains.
- “You’ve heard of Project 2025? Now meet Agenda 47,” by Steve Rabey, June 30, 2024 — While silent on abortion and IVF, the Trump campaign’s Agenda 47 promises support for homeschooling, opposition to gender-affirming policies, the dismantling of public education and abolishment of anything considered “woke.”
- “Understanding the David Platt story,” by Maina Mwaura, Oct. 28, 2024 — A new two-part film about David Platt raises ethical questions about the megachurch pastor once considered a rising star in the Southern Baptist Convention, including his approach to racial issues, dubious financial transfers and lack of transparency in denominational dealings, Mwaura reports.
- “Pastor’s wedding night advice to women opens a conversation on harmful evangelical teaching on sex,” by Rick Pidcock, March 29, 2024 — Josh Howerton of Lakepointe Church in Dallas commanded women to do what their husbands tell them to do on their wedding nights. His controversial admonitions actually represent a sacralized attack on human well-being and an abuse of power by authoritarian pastors, Pidcock says.
- “What’s happening to megachurch pastors in Dallas?” by Rick Pidcock, June 25, 2024 — The old “devil made me do it” line resurfaces as numerous Dallas-area megachurch pastors resign in rapid succession in 2024. While each situation was different, the trend demonstrates the powerful influence of large churches along with the lack of transparencies around their culture, the author says.
- “The Harrison Butker story is so much weirder than you know,” by Rick Pidcock, May 24, 2024 — The Kansas City Chiefs kicker denounces the “church of nice” in a trope-laden commencement address promoting the Traditional Latin Mass, conspiracy theories and arguments demonizing diversity and social justice.
- “‘He Gets Us’ is feeding information to data analysts and, ultimately, conservative political groups,” by Kristen Thomason, March 24, 2023 — As the largest faith-based ad campaign in history, “He Gets Us” uses Super Bowl and other promotions ostensibly to connect viewers with Jesus, but the true aim of organizers and donors is to drive would-be seekers to conservative Christian causes, the author reports.
- “Crash-course in Bible history: How the Bible came to be,” by Mallory Challis, Feb. 14, 2023 — From ancient oral traditions to the original manuscripts of the Hebrew Bible and New Testament, the church should engage in teaching and speaking about how the Bible came into being, Challis argues.
- “Southern Baptist megachurch pastor returns to misogyny as a text,” by Rick Pidcock, Aug. 18, 2024 — Lakeview megachurch pastor Josh Howerton doubles down on misogynistic preaching by building his own Mojo Dojo Casa Family where men are stronger and women are subservient, the author explains. “While claiming to be addressing men, his words consistently mock women.”
- “Trump pledges to bring back prayer in schools and offer ‘school choice’ everywhere,” by Mark Wingfield, Nov. 11, 2024 — Donald Trump’s stated goal to institute school choice is code for dismantling the federal role in education, enabling private religious schools to receive taxpayer funds and reestablishing prayer in schools.
- “I asked people why they’re leaving Christianity, and here’s what I heard,” by Brandon Flanery, Dec. 13, 2022 — The leading reasons people say they left the faith include the negative behavior and dispositions of many Christians and growing church involvement in politics — especially since the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Flanery reports.
- “How to pick a Bible that’s right for you,” by Mallory Challis, Feb. 13, 2023 — When considering the selection of traditional or modern Bibles, keep in mind the complexity of the translation process and that every English-language text is colored by the translator’s assumptions, beliefs and opinions.
- “Matt Chandler’s father confessed to sexually abusing a child then years later was given free reign of a church property,” by Rick Pidcock, July 11, 2024 — The controversy created by Steve Chandler’s retention embroils Village Church in Dallas and forces his son, lead pastor Matt Chandler, to come clean about his own “inner darkness,” Pidcock reveals.
