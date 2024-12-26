These were our most-read news articles of 2024

Divergent theological beliefs about a failed assassination of Donald Trump, a new way of connecting United Methodist pastors with their new congregations and warnings about Christian nationalism from the family of Dietrich Bonhoeffer were among the most-read Baptist News Global news stories in 2024.
Other highly read articles reported on the sexual abuse controversies involving former Southern Baptist leaders Johnny Hunt and Paul Pressler, inflammatory statements and actions by high-profile pastors like John MacArthur and Mark Driscoll, the shocking dismissal of a North Carolina pastor and the implications of incoming Vice President JD Vance having a Hindu wife. The role of virtual church communities and a proposal that the SBC adopt the Nicene Creed also were highly read.
Here, in order, are the Top 15 most-read news stories for 2024.
- “Trump’s evangelical base believes God spared him from an assassin’s bullet for a purpose,” by Mark Wingfield, July 17, 2024 — Evangelicals already convinced Trump is God’s anointed savior of the nation saw July’s assassination attempt as further proof of God’s favor, while some progressive and evangelical Christians viewed it as proof of the former president’s antichrist status.
- “United Methodist pastors, churches building relationships faster with ‘onboarding,’” by Cynthia Astle, Sept. 9, 2024 — A human resources specialist introduced new “onboarding” system to streamline the process of introducing pastors to their new congregations.
- “Bonhoeffer family and scholars warn against Metaxas and Christian nationalists,” by Mark Wingfield, Oct. 19, 2024 — Descendants of the German theologian killed by the Nazis in 1945 denounce Eric Metaxas and other Christian nationalists for distorting his writings.
- “Breaking news: Paul Pressler died and the SBC said nothing,” by Mark Wingfield, June 15, 2024 — Nothing is said during the SBC annual meeting about the passing of Paul Pressler. It was a surprising omission given Pressler was one of the architects of the denomination’s “conservative resurgence.” BNG broke the news of Pressler’s death.
- “John MacArthur says MLK was not a Christian and The Gospel Coalition is ‘woke,’” by Mark Wingfield, March 3, 2024 — Some evangelicals and progressive Christians said MacArthur, pastor of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, misrepresents Christ and the gospel in teaching a narrow view of God. His denunciation of Martin Luther King Jr. was condemned by the Black community.
- “North Carolina pastor abruptly forced out of prominent pulpit,” by Mark Wingfield, Nov. 26, 2024 — Leaders of Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte ousted Ben Boswell the Sunday before Thanksgiving in an “emergency” meeting where no emergency was defined. His supporters said he was forced to leave due to “white comfort and unease with living out the mission of the church.”
- “Johnny Hunt tells his side of the story, including his definition of ‘adultery,’” by Mark Wingfield, July 14, 2024 — In an April deposition, the former Georgia pastor and SBC leader said adultery and sexual abuse occur only when full intercourse is involved. The longtime past leader of Woodstock Baptist Church near Atlanta, Hunt also claimed to be the victim in the case in which a woman said she was kissed and fondled by him.
- “SBC megachurch fires worship pastor over allegations of sexually abusing a minor and ‘predatory manipulation’ with adults,” by David Bumgardner and Maina Mwaura, Feb. 12, 2024 — Aaron Ivey was dismissed by a megachurch in Austin, Texas, for “predatory manipulation, sexual exploitation and abuse of influence” with a number of men and at least one minor. SBC leaders said they knew nothing of the accusations against Ivey.
- “Conference organizer calls Mark Driscoll to repent over lies about men’s event,” by Mark Wingfield, April 23, 2024 — The disgraced former pastor of Mars Hill Church in Seattle was denounced for exhibiting “demonic,” divisive and unrepentant behavior after a bizarre sword-swallowing act at a hyper-masculine conference for men.
- “Law firm representing Rollins against Pressler comments on the abuse case,” by Mark Wingfield, Jan. 10, 2024 — com reported that Texas law firm Baker Botts dedicated $6 million in billable hours to Pressler’s abuse cases and uncovered “smoking gun” documents regarding SBC legal documents. A lead attorney for the firm warned that evil can flourish when good people remain silent.
- “What does it mean that JD Vance’s wife is the daughter of immigrants and Hindu?” by Mark Wingfield, July 17, 2024 — Trump’s election means Usha Chilukuri Vance, with parents from India, will become the nation’s first Hindu Second Lady. But Trump previously declared himself “a big fan of Hindu” and a supporter of Narendra Modi, India’s strongman prime minister.
- “Digital pastor Benjamin Cremer knows how to talk about faith and politics because he has lived on both sides of aisle,” by Mark Wingfield, March 20, 2024 — Raised in extreme fundamentalism, Cremer leads a fully online congregation through social media and Substack and seeks to heal Christian reputation tainted by politics. Growing up in unhealthy church environments instilled a desire not to perpetuate those patterns in his own leadership.
- “Motion will ask SBC to add Nicene Creed to Baptist Faith and Message,” by Mark Wingfield, May 30, 2024 — In a move unusual for Baptists, four SBC messengers push adoption of creed “for the sake of doctrinal clarity and increased unity.” The idea was opposed by a Southern Seminary professor who said the convention’s confession of faith should not be altered from the meeting floor.
- “‘There’s no such thing as PTSD, OCD, ADHD,’ John MacArthur declares,” by Mark Wingfield, April 30, 2024 — The influential Calvinist pastor said mental illness does not exist and warned that children medicated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity and obsessive compulsive disorders will become drug addicts and criminals.
- “The story of Solid Rock Church increasingly appears to be built on sinking sand,” by Mark Wingfield, May 14, 2024 — A newspaper reported an attorney and Pastor John-Paul Miller were “persons of interest” in an FBI investigation into discrepancies involving the use of mission funds. The South Carolina minister has also been accused of grooming and abusing his wife before her purported suicide.
