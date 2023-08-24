Invested Faith announces eighth class of Fellows

An eighth class of faith-rooted Fellows has been named by Invested Faith. These six social innovators are working to address systemic issues of injustice in their communities while building a sustainable financial model.

The fellowship includes a $5,000 unrestricted grant and an invitation to tell their story through the Invested Faith community and website.

Invested Faith now has awarded 36 fellowships in just over two years. The first class of Fellows was awarded in July 2021.

The newest Invested Faith Fellows are:

Kerry Brodie, Emma’s Torch, Washington, D.C. Brodie founded Emma’s Torch with the mission of empowering refugees, asylees and survivors of human trafficking through culinary education. Now opening a location in Washington, D.C, Emma’s Torch provides refugees with in-depth culinary training as well as employability, equity and empowerment training.

Emmanuel “Boo” Milton, Cure with Love Strategies, Baton Rouge, La. Cure with Love Strategies creates spaces of hope through social impact initiatives and consults with companies, educators, nonprofits and governments on best practices for serving their communities. Through programs like CHILL, a conflict resolution program for teens, and Spark Box, social emotional learning kits for children, Milton offers hope and connection for disadvantaged youth in Baton Rouge.

Marisa Prince and Calvin Lee, [GOSPEL], Boston. Prince and Lee founded [GOSPEL] as an initiative to curate creative spaces and campaigns to catalyze more for the American Christian Church. The nonprofit innovates disruptive faith formation strategies to eradicate the country’s biggest problems.

Mina Aria and Antajuan Adams, New Roots Urban Farm, St. Louis, Mo. Aria and Adams run New Roots Urban Farm on reclaimed urban land, providing healthy local food plus urban farming resources and education for their low-income North St. Louis community. Recently devastated by fire, the farm is being revitalized and expanded, with a greenhouse and outdoor kitchen, chickens, and bees. New Roots Urban Farm was awarded an additional grant of $5,000 from the Invested Faith Special Project/ Emergency Assistance Fund as a way of helping the farm recover from the damage caused by the fire.

Invested Faith is a fund for faith-rooted social innovators founded by Amy Butler in 2019 in response to declining church attendance and the need for a new model of philanthropy. Invested Faith is a bridge between traditional churches and social innovators who are creating new expressions of faith and community. The fund is located at ImpactAssets, leading facilitator of direct impact investing within donor advised funds.