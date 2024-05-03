Baptist News Global
Priests prepare to bring synodality from the Vatican to parishes around the world

May 3, 2024

After five days of meetings and an audience with Pope Francis in the past week (April 28-May 2), more than 200 parish priests from around the world are preparing to return home and bring the pope’s mission of synodality to their local communities.

