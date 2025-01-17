Jill Biden’s renewed faith could light the way

A few years ago, I had the privilege of interviewing First Lady Jill Biden’s prayer partner, Robin Jackson. You can read about that here.

From the moment Jackson said hello, I knew we would be lifelong friends. In fact, I would say she’s become my second mom. For the last year, I’ve been asking her to write a book on prayer based on her deep and sincere faith and love she has for people like Jill Biden.

Now just to be clear, I have no knowledge of what she and Biden pray about; that part is private. However, what I do know is my own interaction with the first lady.

Christmas is my favorite time of the year, so when the opportunity recently was granted me through my relationship with Jackson to spend some time with Biden at the White House it was an early Christmas gift, to say the least. From the moment she walked in the door, I knew I was with a fellow child of God. As soon as Biden and Jackson embraced, I knew their relationship was genuine. It was like seeing two sisters in Christ meet one another with a love our divided country could learn from.

Hearing Biden share her faith story made an impression on me. “People think I’m Catholic like Joe, but I grew up Presbyterian,” she said. She came to faith through the relationship of her grandparents. Having been raised in an atheist home she felt drawn to the Presbyterian Church and went to church on her own.

As I sat there listening to the first lady, I couldn’t help but think about all she has been through over the past year — as her husband decided to drop his bid for reelection and as Vice President Kamala Harris — who stood in the gap on short notice — lost to the man who all but crippled President Biden’s chance for getting a fresh start. We’ve all seen what it’s like when a new person takes a position, and the last guy hangs around hovering over the new guy.

However, I believe Jill Biden was an anchor for the president in reminding him to do the job he came to do even through the trials and tribulations that go along with the position.

The Bidens and I share a common thread in that we both have suffered the loss of a child. To my surprise, Jill Biden wanted to know more about my son Mason: “I’ve been told that you and your wife suffered the loss of a child too.”

“Beau would want me to live my faith.”

She expressed this feeling like that of someone who genuinely cares about the person sitting in front of her. When one loses a child, it’s a loss like none other but it also gives you the strength to stand in the face of adversity and meet the challenge head on like the Bidens have done.

She shared her story with me — about how she lost her faith when her son Beau died of brain cancer.

Hearing her honest comments made me realize she is not only honest with herself but also OK in letting those around her know who she is. Eventually she realized, “You have taken your time. Now, it’s time to come home.”

I asked what brought her back to faith, and she looked at Jackson and said, “Meeting Robin was the start of me coming back to my faith.”

Jackson took the courage to ask Biden on a routine campaign trip how was her faith. It caught Biden off guard. I’m so thankful not only for the courage of Jackson to ask the question but also the authentic response of Biden. Especially within the culture of politics.

That Biden knew she needed to get back focused on her faith speaks volumes. She also followed what she knew her son would have wanted. “Beau would want me to live my faith,” she said.

I’m disappointed as an American about the decisions our country made in the 2024 election. However, after spending time with Jill Biden and hearing her say, “We need more light in this country,” I have hope.

Near the end of my time with Biden and Jackson, the first lady quoted Danish theologian Søren Kierkegaard, “Faith sees best in the dark.”

I think we’re going to need the faith of Jill Biden in the dark season we’re about to approach.

Maina Mwaura is a freelance writer based in Kennesaw, Ga. He is a graduate of Liberty University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.