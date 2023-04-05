SBC abuse task force gives in to anti-gay critics of Guidepost Solutions

Anti-gay critics of a single tweet published last summer by Guidepost Solutions appear to have won their campaign with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force.

The task force assigned with enacting a series of reforms approved by messengers to the SBC’s 2022 annual meeting announced April 4 it will backtrack on its previous commitment to hire a new subdivision of Guidepost Solutions to create and manage its online database of known sexual abusers in churches.

Guidepost Solutions, which investigated and reported on mishandling of sexual abuse knowledge by the SBC Executive Committee, has become a lightning rod of criticism from two overlapping groups within the SBC — those who believe the problem of sexual abuse has been overstated and those who believe the SBC should never do business with any company that supports the LGBTQ community in any way.

Among these SBC conservatives, Guidepost’s fall from grace came in a single tweet issued on June 6, 2022, expressing its commitment “to strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion” as an organization that welcomes employees to “bring their authentic selves to work.” It called the company “an ally to our LGBTQ+ community.” The tweet was accompanied by the image of a rainbow flag.

That was one week before the bombshell Guidepost report on sexual abuse was to be presented to messengers to the SBC annual meeting.

Despite a firestorm of criticism about the tweet, the Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force on Feb. 20 announced it had chosen a new faith-based division — led by a Southern Baptist — of Guidepost Solutions to develop and manage the “Ministry Check” database of known sexual abusers in churches.

The task force explained in detail how Faith-Based Solutions was the most qualified vendor to do this work and how Guidepost had gone out of its way to hear and appease the concerns of conservative Southern Baptists.

But those who criticized Guidepost from the beginning continued to beat the drum of opposition, leading to the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions — one of the largest state affiliates of the SBC — threatening to withhold $108 million in Cooperative Program offerings to the SBC.

On March 31, the Florida mission board “unanimously approved a resolution … expressing deep concern with the utilization of Guidepost Solutions or its subsidiary Faith-Based Solutions,” according to a news release.

The resolution said: “Choosing to retain individuals or organizations which actively promote worldviews contrary to the teachings of Scripture is simply not good stewardship of the Cooperative Program dollars.”

Virginia pastor Chris Davis responded to the task force’s backtracking with a tweet contrasting concern about Guidepost’s single tweet with the SBC overlooking the alleged molestation of boys by Paul Pressler, a prominent figure in shaping the SBC’s current conservatism.

“As one of many young men who experienced the sexual predation of Paul Pressler I find it disingenuous that many of the same Florida Baptist leaders who still speak approvingly of Pressler want to cut ties with Guidepost because of their LGBT support. This is misplaced outrage,” he said.

The Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force published an update April 3 explaining its change of course on working with Guidepost.

“While we believe that Faith-Based Solutions — under the direction of Southern Baptist church member and attorney Samantha Kilpatrick — respects our values and is the best option for a single firm to assist with the establishment and implementation of the Ministry Check website, we have also endeavored to listen carefully and thoughtfully respond to those who have raised concerns.

“In the spirit of unity and cooperation, the ARITF met in Atlanta on Monday, March 27, and voted to consider alternative pathways (dividing the work among smaller firms which share our values) to establish and maintain the Ministry Check website. The ARITF is presently sourcing and evaluating additional firms to assist with the Ministry Check process who meet our qualifications for the highest professional standards.”

That announcement did not name the Florida Baptist Convention by name but did express “sincere gratitude to the local, state and national leaders, as well as abuse survivors, who have not only engaged in productive dialogue with us, but have patiently allowed the ARITF and Credentials Committee time to consider these concerns and work toward a unifying solution.”

The SBC and its leaders vehemently oppose recognition of the LGBTQ community. In 2019, the convention adopted a resolution banning use of the term “gay Christian.” Last October, current SBC President Bart Barber appeared on 60 Minutes and told host Anderson Cooper he couldn’t be a good Christian and Southern Baptist as a gay man. And SBC seminary president Al Mohler has suggested adultery and homosexuality should be illegal in the United States.

