Top news stories in 2023 were about Charles Stanley, women in ministry and fracturing of UMC

A 2022 story about the wealth of televangelist Charles Stanley drew more readership than any other Baptist News Global news article this year — outpacing even the later story of his death.

Women in ministry, including the expulsion of Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church from the Southern Baptist Convention, was another leading issue on BNG’s Top 15 news articles in 2023. Other hot topics included the fracturing of the United Methodist Church, LGBTQ inclusion, Critical Race Theory, fundamentalist controversies at Bob Jones University and the perils of leading large churches.

Following is the list of BNG’s Top 15 list of most-read news articles for 2023:

Related articles:

Most-read analysis pieces addressed patriarchy, complementarianism, LGBTQ inclusion and Christian nationalism

Rick Warren’s letter to the SBC was BNG’s most-read opinion piece in 2023