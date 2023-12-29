Top news stories in 2023 were about Charles Stanley, women in ministry and fracturing of UMC

A 2022 story about the wealth of televangelist Charles Stanley drew more readership than any other Baptist News Global news article this year — outpacing even the later story of his death.
Women in ministry, including the expulsion of Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church from the Southern Baptist Convention, was another leading issue on BNG’s Top 15 news articles in 2023. Other hot topics included the fracturing of the United Methodist Church, LGBTQ inclusion, Critical Race Theory, fundamentalist controversies at Bob Jones University and the perils of leading large churches.
Following is the list of BNG’s Top 15 list of most-read news articles for 2023:
- “At nearly 90, Charles Stanley makes half a million a year and his ministry is awash in cash,” by Mark Wingfield, Aug. 31, 2022 — Stanley’s In Touch ministry enjoyed a surplus in income during the pandemic through cost savings and consistent contributions.
- “Travis Avenue Baptist Church pastor resigns on Sunday after arrest on Friday,” by Mark Wingfield, March 7, 2023 — The lead teaching pastor for the Fort Worth congregation was arrested for carrying an unlawful weapon and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle but church members didn’t know that when he resigned abruptly.
- “Why it’s so hard to leave The United Methodist Church,” by Cynthia Astle, March 9, 2023 — Churches cannot simply abandon the denomination because the trust clause instituted by founder John Wesley prevents action on congregational property without approval of the annual conference.
- “Texas megachurch relents; follows United Methodist rules to exit denomination,” by Cynthia Astle, Feb. 24, 2023 — Close to 900 of the congregation’s 6,500 members voted by a 95% margin to leave the denomination.
- “Why Tyler Childers’ new Outlaw Country music video is dividing fans,” by Mallory Challis, Aug. 1, 2023 — Conservative country music listeners disliked a music video story about two male coal miners who fall in love and remain together despite enduring criticism.
- “Rick Warren outlines five reasons Saddleback will challenge its expulsion from SBC,” by Mark Wingfield, May 17, 2023 — Saddleback challenged its expulsion for the sake of SBC women, for pastors concerned about women on ministerial staffs, to address IMB’s dwindling missionary ranks, to protest decisions made by committees instead of messengers and to encourage messengers to think about the denomination’s future.
- “Bob Jones University president resigns in battle with board chairman,” by Mark Wingfield, March 31, 2023 — President Steve Pettit resigned March 30 after losing a power struggle with board chair John Lewis.
- “Oklahoma superintendent of schools says Tulsa Race Massacre wasn’t due to color of anyone’s skin,” by Mark Wingfield, July 7, 2023 — Ryan Walters blamed Critical Race Theory for portraying the 1921 murder of hundreds of Black Tulsa residents as a racially motivated event.
- “Scripture changed his mind on women in ministry, Rick Warren tells Russell Moore,” by Mark Wingfield, March 14, 2023 — Warren said Baptists always have been anti-creedal and that disagreements on women ministry are about biblical interpretation, not the inerrancy of Scripture.
- “Two Baptist seminaries among six ‘recommended’ by new Global Methodist Church,” by Mark Wingfield, March 24, 2023 — Baylor University’s Truett Seminary and Samford University’s Beeson Divinity School were among six seminaries the breakaway Methodist group recommended for its clergy.
- “Asbury University closes down revival that clogged small Kentucky town,” by Jeff Brumley, Feb. 21, 2023 — An overwhelmed campus chapel and local parking problems convinced school and police officials it was time to terminate the revival that drew tens of thousands of participants and worldwide media coverage.
- “What happens when a UMC exit vote fails in a congregation?” by Cynthia Astle, Feb. 9, 2023 — A failed vote to leave the denomination can result in feelings ranging from loss and anger to rejuvenation and clarity.
- “Advocates for constitutional ban on female ‘pastors’ in SBC publish a list of 170 churches they deem in violation,” by Mark Wingfield, March 24, 2023 — Supporters said the list was intended to foster unity and doctrinal purity, while critics said its purpose was to make targets of women in ministry.
- “UMC agency asks to monitor bishop’s case as suspicion rises,” by Cynthia Astle, March 17, 2023 — The General Commission on the Status and Role of Women sought oversight into the judicial process in a bishop’s lengthy and unexplained suspension.
- “Southern Baptist Convention ousts its largest church, Saddleback, for having a woman pastor,” by Marv Knox, Feb. 21, 2023 — Opposition was stoked by the congregation’s calling of a female teaching pastor, while Warren cautioned against continued bickering over issues secondary to Christ and the gospel.
Related articles:
Most-read analysis pieces addressed patriarchy, complementarianism, LGBTQ inclusion and Christian nationalism
Rick Warren’s letter to the SBC was BNG’s most-read opinion piece in 2023